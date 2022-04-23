Viewpoint: 'Coach D' taught students, athletes life lessons

Editor's note: Ken Golden is retired from a career in professional communications, was a columnist on the sport of running for 10 years and competed as a high school athlete at Davenport Central High School.

Hundreds of people stood in line this week to pay their respects to the late Ira Dunsworth — the retired teacher and Hall of Fame track coach from Davenport Central High School who routinely led teams and individuals to state championships and Drake Relay titles.

However, those accomplishments were not the driving force for the love shown to the Dunsworth family. It is what coach D — as he was called — taught so many of us.

I was raised in a single-parent home by a hard-working mother but had no strong male influence to help direct me on a positive path in life. Attending Central High School and competing in cross country and track in the early 1970s, I — like so many others who stood in line this week — learned the keys to success from Coach Dunsworth.

Coach D had an amazing ability to connect with everyone one-on-one as an individual; friendly and fun beyond what most people ever experience with a coach or teacher; and yet stern, serious, and demanding at just the right moments.

He convinced you to reach for your full potential but also taught that no great accomplishment comes without hard work. He convinced athletes and students that they could accomplish more than they ever imagined if they wanted to put in the effort. And he appropriately made sure we all knew when our effort was not equal to our ability.

I had some success as a high school runner and our teams won some state championships. But that is all stuff for the yearbooks. What everyone talked about this week were the lessons Coach D provided us and how it had benefited each person in their adult life.

It felt so perfect when the pastor at the funeral quoted from 2nd Timothy: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

We should all be so blessed to have a similar impact on those we encounter on life’s journey.

