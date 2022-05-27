'We want to be the first': Geneseo brothers reach pole vault finals together at IHSA state meet

CHARLESTON, Ill — Two brothers took the next step toward making history Friday.

Geneseo’s Malakai Schaad and Cooper Schaad, who both placed at state last season in the pole vault, qualified for the finals at the IHSA boys track and field state meet Friday at Eastern Illinois University.

Malakai, a senior, and Cooper, a sophomore, advanced to Saturday’s final portion by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches.

“It’s cool to have two brothers as some of the best in the state,” Cooper Schaad said. “It doesn’t happen very often where you have family together in one competition.

“It would be really, really cool (to stand on the podium together). We have talked about it — placing one and two. It would be amazing. I don’t think that has ever happened before — brothers one and two. We want to be the first for that.”

For Malakai Schaad, the defending state runner-up, clearing the preliminary round height was more of a challenge than he expected. Malakai jumped 16 feet at state last year.

“We came out for warmups and mine just felt awful,” Malakai Schaad said. “They were so bad. I was kind of nervous coming into it, but an official on the track who is a pole vault coach came up and told me ‘Just get out of your head, you’ve been doing it all year.’

"And so I did, and went for it and cleared it. They told us after all the guys cleared 13’6 that we were done because it was enough to qualify for finals. So that was it.”

With the return of the two-day schedule, the competition was unlike anything Malakai experienced at state last season.

“It was exciting because all the guys that qualified went around and hugged each other,” Malakai Schaad said. “It was a lot different than last year because that was much higher stress. There was only once chance, and that was the final. I almost felt lazy today.”

Cooper Schaad, who won sectionals last weekend over Malakai with a personal record 15 foot, 6 inch jump, also cleared 13’6 to reach the finals.

“We were trying to make today easy with one jump to clear it and get into finals,” Cooper Schaad said. “My warmups weren’t good, but my second attempt did it. It was a little nerve-wracking.”

Despite only being a sophomore, Cooper Schaad has experience at the state meet. He said placing ninth last year helped push himself this season.

“It gave me a sense of the competition I would have this year,” Cooper Schaad said. “There was still a lot ahead of me last year. It gave me a drive for this season.”

Malakai may have the better hardware for now, but he believes his little brother will be even better than he is — a prediction coming from someone who has stood on the second highest podium at state.

“He’s going to be so much better than me,” Malakai Schaad said. “He’s had so much more time to get better than I did and he’s just got that talent for it. People say the same thing about me sometimes, but it’s not even close. He’s going to be so much better than me and I sure hope he is.”

The Maple Leafs’ Kaden Salisbury will join the two brothers in the finals after a PR in the discus. The Geneseo sophomore launched the disc 153 feet, 6 inches to break his PR by over six feet.

“I have been practicing pretty hard this week and we were focusing on bringing my leg around and driving through the ring,” Salisbury said. “Everything just came together and it worked out really well. I was very happy with it.

“It means so much to me (to make the finals). I’m only a sophomore so I have two more years to go. I am just so happy. I was just happy I PR’d, too.”

Geneseo’s Jacob Rapps was the only local qualifier in a track event in the Class 2A preliminary round. The sophomore Maple Leaf set a PR at sectionals and ran just .06 off the mark at state with a 15.67 time in the 110 hurdles, but it wasn’t quite enough. Rapps finished 10th, one spot off and .27 behind the last qualifier for Saturday’s finals.

Kewanee pole vaulter Xander Gruszecka was the lone Boilermaker to advance to the finals. Gruszecka, a senior, tied with two others to grab the final spot. 11 athletes were slated to advance, but after 10 tied at the 13’6 mark, three more — including Gruszecka — tied at 13 feet for the final spots.

Finals for all classes will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

