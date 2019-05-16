DES MOINES — Just as Darien Porter was getting into the blocks for the final section of the Class 4A boys’ 400 meters Thursday evening, the skies opened up.
The Bettendorf sprinter will have to wait another day to reclaim his title in the quarter-mile.
After about a 70-minute weather delay, which started at 7:28 p.m., the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union postponed the meet because of severe thunderstorms.
The race will take place at 2 p.m. Friday before the start of the 1A/4A session.
Porter qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200 earlier in the day. He ran 10.76 in the 100 and 21.90 in the 200, both among the top-five qualifying times.
North Scott’s Trent Allard earned a fifth-place medal in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 3 inches.
“I’ve been chasing a medal for a couple of years, and to finally get one feels good,” Allard said.
Allard was 17th place as a freshman and 12th last spring. He didn’t have a miss until 6-5.
“Coming here since my freshman year, I’ve felt more and more comfortable,” Allard said. “Going against the best high jumpers at Drake (Relays) really builds your confidence.
“I came in knowing I was really good this year and could compete with the highest-tier guys.”
With another year of training, Allard believes a championship is in reach.
“I’ve been so close to 6-6 this year,” he said. “That kind of has been the plateau this year, but I know with a little more work over the summer and especially next spring I can get over 6-6 and then hopefully 6-8.”
Davenport North’s Brant Carter placed eighth in the discus with a fling of 149 feet, 7 inches. He made the final by 13 inches thanks to his best throw on the second attempt.
It was a case of near-misses in two other events for Quad-City competitors.
Pleasant Valley’s Kent Nichols just missed getting a medal with a ninth-place finish in the 3,200. Nichols ran 9:59.02.
Bettendorf also was ninth in the 3,200 relay in 8:04.65 with Nick Moore, Aaron Roehr, Jonny Swarm and Brendan Scott. PV was 10th in 8:10.58.
Ames, which won the 3,200 relay, holds the Day 1 lead with 20 points. Cedar Falls is second with 16.