Western Big 6 boys track and field preview capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Kenny Lee

2021 record: 8th at WB6 meet

Impact athletes: Brian Hughes, sr., sprints/jumps; Ethan Woods, sr., discus/shot put; Cameron Britton, sr., distance

Newcomers to watch: Noah Britton, so., sprints/relay; Carter Dieterich, so., long jump

Outlook: Lee admitted that the team has had a few down years because of a lack of numbers, but Alleman has increased its roster size for the 2022 season and should be able to fill every event. Cameron Britton will lead the team in the distance events and was part of the 3200 relay team that placed sixth at the WB6 championships last year.

Geneseo

Head coach: Matthew Deets

2021 Record: 5th at WB6 meet

Impact athletes: Malakai Schaad, sr., pole vault/relay; Cooper Schaad, so., pole vault; Will Taylor, jr., relay; Nate Ryerson, jr., relay; Hunter Clark-Holke, sr., relay; Aidan Coppejans, sr., triple jump.

Newcomers to watch: Jacob Rapps, so., hurdles; Luke Johnsen, so., shot put/discus; Galvin Allison, jr., distance; Jeron Neal, so., sprints; Zach Stoeger, jr., sprints.

Outlook: The Geneseo boys track team has one event covered better than anyone else in the conference — pole vault. Malaki Schaad was the conference and sectional champion in the event before claiming second at the state meet. Cooper Schaad placed third at both the conference and sectional meet before a ninth place finish at state as a freshman. The entire 1600 relay team of Malakai Schaad, Taylor, Ryerson and Clark-Holke is also returning and should compete towards the top of the league.

Moline

Head coach: Tauwon Taylor

2021 record: 1st at WB6 meet

Impact athletes: Rob Pulliam, sr., high jump; Saiheed Jah, jr., hurdles; Jaeger Norton, sr., distance; Aidan Lewis, sr., discus; Matthew Bailey, sr., sprints/jump

Newcomers to watch: Nate Brower, so., pole vault; Aiden Larsen, fr., sprints

Outlook: Moline returns a lot of talent from its conference champion team a year ago. Pulliam, in his first year of track & field, was a state champion high jumper. He won every event he participated in and plans to improve his PR this spring. Jah impressed his peers as a sophomore when he placed first in the 300 hurdles at both the conference and sectional meets. He placed sixth at state in the 110 hurdles. Bailey, a University of Illinois football commit, will also compete this season after placing first in the 400 at the conference meet.

Rock Island

Head coach: Ed Lillis

2021 record: 2nd at WB6 meet

Impact players: Darius Tongo, jr., sprints; LaJaden Miller, jr., sprints; Reponse Muhoza, sr., distance.

Newcomers to watch: Rashad Muskeyvalley, sprints; LaMark Griffith, sprints; Omar Sosa, sprints; Gunnar Carroll, pole vault.

Outlook: Rock Island will no longer have Samson Shukuru, who won a state title in the long jump, but the team has a lot of talent to contend once again at the top of the conference. The Rocks are really strong in the track events. Tongo was a top five finisher in the 100 and 200 meter races at the WB6 championship and placed ninth in state in the 100. Tongo was also part of the 400 relay team that reached state last season. Muhoza placed fifth in the 3200 at the WB6 meet last season and could be another Rock Island athlete to watch on the track.

United Township

Head coach: Evan Holschbach

2021 record: 4th at WB6 meet

Impact players: Logan Veloz, sr., distance; Adreian Roper, sr., jumps; Josh Mottet, sr., pole vault; Damahz Slater, sr., jumps; Caden Killam, sr., hurdles.

Newcomers to watch: Grayson Anderson, throws; David Moreno, throws; Noah Van Damme, distance; James Webster, distance.

Outlook: United Township finished right in the middle of the league at the conference meet, but Holschbach plans to bounce back with what he labeled as a disappointing season. Both Veloz (800 conference champ) and Roper qualified for state last season and Holschbach expects 'big performances' from the duo this season. New additions to the coaching staff with Chase Pavelonis (long jump) and Xavier Wichersham (throwing) will also help a roster full of young talent.

