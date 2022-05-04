Western Illinois area conference track and field meets

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE GIRLS MEET

When and where: Thursday at Bureau Valley High School in Manlius, with the field events getting underway at 4 p.m. and the running preliminaries shortly thereafter.

Teams to watch: Putting together another strong season, Sherrard is the undisputed favorite here. The Tigers already have four invitational titles to their credit this spring, taking first place at Riverdale's Paul Parker Invitational, the Rockridge Co-Ed Invite, Alleman's Phil Sailer Invitational and their own Sherrard Tiger Relays. ... Two teams capable of contending with Sherrard are Erie-Prophetstown and Rockridge.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE CO-ED MEET

When and where: Friday at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo. Field events get underway at 3 p.m., with running events beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Teams to watch: On the girls side, Annawan-Wethersfield looks to make it three conference titles in a row; the Titans have first-place finishes at Erie-Prophetstown's Ed Schmidt Invitational, their own A-W Titan Invite and the Bureau Valley Invite and took second to Sherrard at the Parker and Sailer invites. ... Mercer County, Ridgewood and United all have the capability to be among A-W's top challengers.

In the boys meet, Mercer County has won the last three LTC meets, but has been pushed by Princeville in the last two, so look for the Golden Eagles and the Princes to once again duel for supremacy, with Princeville having a slight edge in terms of depth. ... During the season, MerCo won the title at its own Golden Eagle Invitational and took second at the Monmouth-Roseville, Rockridge and Sherrard meets. ... Annawan-Wethersfield is a potential dark horse in the team race.

