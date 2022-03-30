Wirth, Geneseo girls track and field aspire to repeat last year's state success

The Geneseo High School girls track & field team had its best season in school history last year.

And most of that talent is back.

For the first time, the Maple Leafs brought home a trophy from the IHSA Class 2A state meet. Geneseo finished second with 60 points, nine behind team state champion Chicago (Latin). No other team had more than 46. The Maple Leafs also claimed conference and sectional team titles.

“Last year was super special to bring home that state runner-up trophy,” senior Ali Rapps said. “It was a true team accomplishment. We really worked for it. All of our hard work from the previous seasons came together. It was so special to be able to win that with those girls.”

Geneseo was at the top of the podium in three events and top three in seven other events. Only Alison Bowers (relays) and Evie Wilson (pole vault) aren’t returning from the state medalists.

Both the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams earned state titles and both consisted of the same four runners — Rapps, Bowers, Annie Wirth and Addison Pischke.

“Honestly, we were just trying to do the same thing as we did in middle school because we won those relays then and it has kind of carried over in high school,” Wirth said. “It’s just so cool. I have ran with those girls forever.”

Wirth, only a sophomore at the time, was the only Geneseo individual to win an event.

After finishing second in the high jump at the Western Big 6 Conference championships, Wirth only improved with sectional and state titles. She also won a conference and sectional title in the long jump before earning a second-place medal at state after finishing just half an inch behind Galena’s Julia Finazzo.

“Annie Wirth is an incredible talent,” Geneseo coach Kyle Morey said. “She was pretty close to two individual state championships along with those other medals there. She really brings that next level of talent to your team that you have to rely on. She’s a great athlete and competitor. We lean on her heavily.”

The now-junior Maple Leaf is also a two-sport athlete. Wirth started for the basketball team, which peaked at No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time, and earned first team all-conference honors by averaging 9.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

“Basketball helps a lot for jumping,” Wirth said. “I usually do really well after basketball season because I’m jumping the entire season to grab rebounds. It helps to go from basketball straight to track, especially for my conditioning.”

Rapps, Wirth’s teammate on the court, also enjoyed a lot of success last season. The Belmont University track & field commit won sectional titles in both the 100 and 300 hurdles before top three finishes in both events at the state meet.

“I was super thankful last year because after missing a season (COVID-19), I didn’t really know where I stood with others in the state,” Rapps said. “I was blessed with all the special work that the coaches have helped with me with to be able to bring those medals home. It was huge. I was very lucky.”

With Bowers graduated, Rapps is now the oldest returning member of the state champion relay teams. But according to Morey, that won't be an issue. Rapps is a natural leader.

“She is one of our captains this year and she’s a proven leader, a proven fighter,” Morey said. “We have relied on her for her entire track & field career. She was on some relay teams that won medals for us as a freshman. We rely on that leadership week in and week out. She’s the one that her teammates look up to.

“She is extremely coachable, polite, respectful and always helps her teammates. She is just an excellent role model for the younger athletes.”

One of those younger athletes is Pischke, who is close with Rapps and shared similar success as well. Pischke qualified for state as a sophomore in the 100 after a second-place finish at sectionals. She was also a member of both state champion relay teams.

“(Pischke) has been dropping some great times already again this season,” Morey said. “We’re really looking forward for her to continue to improve, but across the board, the entire team has been putting in a ton of work. They’ve been doing the extra stuff that’s needed.”

The depth Geneseo girls track had last season was its biggest strength, and it won’t be any different this year. Also back are Olivia Marshall who qualified for state in discus as a freshman and Jaide Flowers was part of the 4x800 relay team that finished first at the WB6 championships.

“Depth is definitely a huge part of our team and we’ve got a lot of girls that are competing for spots on relay teams and open events,” Morey said. “Being able to have competitive practices and the ability to challenge each other every day is a huge bonus for our team. We’ve always got kids fighting for their spots.”

Geneseo has embraced that competition knowing it will only lead to improved performances. The team doesn’t want what they accomplished last season to be a one-time thing, but rather an expectation.

“I think we all just want to get back down there,” Rapps said of a return to state. “It would be great to bring home a state title with all these girls. We’re very motivated to break records and our PRs. We want to push each other to be the best group we can be.”

