CHARLESTON, Ill. — Annie Wirth soaked it all in Saturday.

The Geneseo senior had just won her third consecutive Illinois Class 2A state high jump championship – not long after winning the state long jump title – but her collection of gold medals weren’t the only thing that had Wirth’s attention.

Before taking skills to the University of Iowa this fall, she savored the surroundings at O’Brien Field and appreciated the success her teammates were having as the Maple Leafs took the 2A team race down to the final event before finishing as the runner-up to defending champion Kankakee in the team race.

Geneseo finished with 58 points in the team race, eight points behind the Kays who secured their win by overcoming the lead Wirth had given the Maple Leafs during the third leg of the day’s final race, the 1,600-meter relay.

"I’m proud of my team and all the work they’ve put in to put us in great position this weekend," Wirth said. "Everyone came here ready to compete."

In addition to Wirth’s winning effort of 18 feet, 7.25 inches in the long jump and 5-6.5 in the high jump, the Maple Leafs collected one runner-up finish, and a pair of third-place finishes as well as a fourth, fifth and seventh and eighth place finish on Saturday.

"We’re all trying to do our part and make the most of every opportunity we have," said Olivia Marshall who took second in the shot put and third in the discus.

Marshall, a junior, moved up from sixth place following Friday’s preliminaries to take second place in the shot with throw of 40-11 in addition to taking third in the discus with a toss of 126-2.

"I was able to get a pretty good throw off in the shot," Marshall said. "This is the first time I’ve qualified in the shot. I’ve been here in the discus before but since last summer, my goal has been to get here in the shot, too, and to move up like I did and take second, that’s pretty special."

Wirth understands.

She improved on her effort in the high jump by four inches from Friday’s preliminary and added a quarter inch from her preliminary long jump.

"I could have done a little better, but I just wanted to come out and do my best my last time here," Wirth said.

"I look around and the officials who work the events, they’ve been here every year and are so nice and good at what they do. I appreciate our fans, too. There are hundreds of people from Geneseo here who are supporting us and those are things I’m going to remember, not just the competition but the experience."

In addition to her championships, Wirth finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.02 seconds and joined Addison Pischke, Taylor Krueger and anchor Phoebe Shoemaker in a 1,600 relay that finished third behind Kankakee and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in 3 minutes, 59.55 seconds.

The Maple Leafs took fifth in the 400 relay and seventh in the 800 relay as well.

Pischke and Taylor Krueger were part of all three relays, while Sierra Krueger ran in both the 400 and 800 and Shoemaker ran in the 400 and Alexa Jolly ran the second leg of the 800.

Geneseo’s other points came in the pole vault, where Johnna Shoemaker took with an effort of 11-25.

Maroons finish in style

Moline seniors Corynn Holmes and Nai’lah Anders completed their high school careers on the awards stand Saturday at the Illinois Class 3A state championships.

An eighth-place finisher in the 100-meter hurdles a year ago, Holmes took third place Saturday in a hotly-contested championship race while Anders finished fourth in the discus.

"My dad always tells me that the starting gun, it sets you free and when I heard it, I gave it everything I had," Holmes said. "There was no place I wanted to end my career."

Finishing in 14.38 seconds, Holmes shaved 14-hundredths of a second off of her preliminary time and battled eventual champion Daisha Brunson of Hoffman Estates Conant before getting nipped at the finish line by three-hundredths of a second by runner-up Abrielle Artley of Evanston.

"Whenever I’ve run against exceptional competition it brings out my best. I enjoy that level of competition and I feel like I left my best out there," Holmes said.

Anders threw the discus 137 feet, six inches.

"I hit some good throws (Friday) and it put me in a pretty good position," Anders said. "My goal all season was to end up on the podium and I feel good that I was able to get that done in my last meet in high school."