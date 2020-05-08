Young Orion squad eagerly awaits 2021

ORION — Buoyed by seven state-qualifying seniors, the Orion boys' track and field squad rose from a fifth-place Three Rivers Conference finish to a Class 1A sectional team title last spring.
With only two of the Chargers' nine state-qualifying athletes set to return this season and with an influx of younger talent looking to fill the gaps, head coach Logan Hohl was envisioning 2020 as a year of retooling for his squad.
The cancellation of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic will result in senior standout and returning state participant Caleb Spranger (triple jump, 300 intermediate hurdles, 800 and 1,600 relays) not getting a chance to return to Charleston.
"Caleb was a big part of our success last year, and he was the only returning senior out of our group of state qualifiers," said Hohl, who will have another returning state athlete back for the long term in sophomore Alec Noyd, who teamed with Spranger and the graduated Ryan Fowler and Hunter Bambauer on Orion's 800 relay.
However, Hohl is already anticipating next season, which will find Noyd paired with the junior nucleus of Luciano Bradley, Clayton Browning, Eli Kayser, Cullen Langley, Collin Meisenburg and Nathan Monzon as the Chargers look to build on last year's sectional championship.
"Caleb was going to be our top athlete, but our younger ones filled the gap in the one meet we had (the St. Ambrose Indoor on March 4), and our numbers stayed the same compared to last year," said the former Charger standout, who won a Class A state title in the 110 high hurdles in 2007 and took second in the 300 hurdles the same year.
"We've picked up some freshman sprinters with potential, and our junior group has a lot of distance runners who have been working with Coach (Morgan) Matson and her cross country program."
Just as important, being around last year's senior group, which included Three Rivers Conference and 1A sectional shot put and discus champion Logan Lee and 800-meter sectional champion Ryan Wegerer, gives the younger Chargers a winning blueprint to follow.
"They got to see the success of last year's seniors, and they're excited to push forward," Hohl said. "The kids that will be seniors next year, they've been running together since they were freshmen. They're definitely one of the most committed groups I've had."
This year's freshman group looks to be strong in the jumps and sprints, with Hohl citing in particular the trio of Tyler Anderson, Jase Brokaw and Cole Kimball.
Although losing a season of competition is a factor the Orion coach has taken into account, he is equally optimistic that the combination of last year's postseason success and this spring's forced layoff will prove to be a powerful formula.
"It's been a really difficult time, especially with the lack of consistently communicating with the team," Hohl said. "One of the things I talked with Morgan about is that they'd done the hard part, they'd put in the two to three weeks of getting in shape, and the reward for that comes when you get to compete. This year, they didn't get that.
"But, I see a lot of potential in the future with this group, and I hope they're hungry to get back to it. One of the positives of losing a year is that it makes you want it more, and you value the days you have. They can use it as fuel in the tank."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!