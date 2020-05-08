Young Orion squad eagerly awaits 2021

"We've picked up some freshman sprinters with potential, and our junior group has a lot of distance runners who have been working with Coach (Morgan) Matson and her cross country program."

Just as important, being around last year's senior group, which included Three Rivers Conference and 1A sectional shot put and discus champion Logan Lee and 800-meter sectional champion Ryan Wegerer, gives the younger Chargers a winning blueprint to follow.

"They got to see the success of last year's seniors, and they're excited to push forward," Hohl said. "The kids that will be seniors next year, they've been running together since they were freshmen. They're definitely one of the most committed groups I've had."

This year's freshman group looks to be strong in the jumps and sprints, with Hohl citing in particular the trio of Tyler Anderson, Jase Brokaw and Cole Kimball.

Although losing a season of competition is a factor the Orion coach has taken into account, he is equally optimistic that the combination of last year's postseason success and this spring's forced layoff will prove to be a powerful formula.