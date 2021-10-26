Tuesday local prep briefs: Geneseo soccer ousted in sectionals

Boys’ soccer
Washington 4, Geneseo 0: A good season came to a crashing halt Tuesday for the Geneseo High School boys’ soccer team.
Coming off a regional championship, the Maple Leafs had little go right in a 4-0 loss to Washington in the Class 2A Dunlap Sectional semifinal at Dunlap Valley Middle School.
Geneseo, which placed fourth in the Western Big 6 Conference race at 4-3, finished the season with an 11-9 overall record
Volleyball
Muscatine season ends: It was a tough way to end the season for the Muscatine High School girls volleyball team Tuesday night. The Muskies were handed a 25-10, 25-6, 25-11 defeat by hosting Iowa City Liberty in a Class 5A Region 6 championship match.
Muscatine ends the season with a 15-17 record and the Liberty Lightning move on with a 33-4 mark.
Geneseo tops Ottawa: The Geneseo Maple Leafs moved their record to 22-12 as they also trucked into Thursday’s Class 3A Sterling Regional volleyball title match with a Tuesday victory at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Hannah Copeland’s 13 kills and 11 digs helped the Sub-Sectional B’s second-ranked Maple Leafs to a 25-13, 25-17 victory over eighth-seeded Ottawa Township. Kammie Ludwig added six kills and Lauren Johnsen four kills for the victorious Leafs. Johnsen (seven figs) dished out a team-best 11 assists and Alysia Perez had nine helpers to go with a team-high three aces.
On Thursday, the Leafs will face a showdown with Western Big 6 Conference foe Sterling. The third-seeded Golden Warriors, defending their two straight state titles, opened with a 25-13, 25-23 victory over seventh-seeded LaSalle-Peru.
Sherrard, Macomb advance in 2A play: Sherrard, which edged Rockridge by a game for the Three Rivers Conference West Division title, got the best of the Rockets again in Tuesday's Class 2A Sherrard Regional semifinal. The hosting Tigers battled to a 25-18, 25-22 win and in the process tied a single-season team record for wins, moving to 32-4.
The Tigers tied the 1989 Sherrard team that finished a 32-3 season with a fourth-place showing at the Class A state tournament. Now the Tigers turn their focus on Thursday's 6 p.m. title match with Macomb. The 31-5 Bombers dispatched eighth-seeded Mercer County 25-21, 25-9.
Sherrard senior middle hitter Charlotte Frere (six kills and a match-high six blocks) formed a solid front-line tandem with sophomore Kaitlynn DeBlock (six kills, four blocks) to lead the Tigers.
Senior middle blocker Kierney McDonald led the Rockets (24-6-3) with a match-high 14 kills and added four blocks.
Mercer County, which ends the season 15-11, was led by senior OH Kiersten Cox and senior setter Ava Ruggles who had six kills and 10 assists, respectively. Becca Gray and Gabriella McPeek each added three kills, and Gracie Fisher and Madi Frieden each had six digs.
Kewanee, Riverdale win in Prophetstown: A higher seed did not help the second-seeded Erie-Prophetstown Panthers find success at their own Class 2A Prophetstown Regional on Tuesday evening as the Panthers dropped a 25-19, 25-17 semifinal decision to eighth-seeded Kewanee.
In Tuesday’s other match, the battle between Three Rivers Conference West foes Riverdale and Orion went to the Riverdale Rams by a 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 decision. Riverdale is the No. 7 seed in Sub-Sectional B of the Knoxville Sectional and the Chargers were seeded third.
Riverdale rode a strong service game to the victory over the Chargers, logging 10 aces in the match, four from Sara Prigge. The Rams also received a team-high 17 kills from Clara Lonergan, who also came up with nine digs. Breckin DeLaRosa also booked seven digs.
Wethersfield, Elmwood move on: Kewanee Wethersfield and Elmwood took different approaches to semifinal victories on Tuesday at the Class 1A Williamsfield Regional to set up Thursday’s title tilt between the two in the Abingdon-Avon Sectional Sub-Section B battle.
Third-seeded Wethersfield made quick work in dispatching No. 12 Galva 25-13, 25-14. In the other semi, fifth-seeded Elmwood battled to a 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 win over 10th-seeded Ridgewood.
Fulton, Eastland advance at Eastland Regional: The Fulton and Lanark Eastland High School volleyball teams survived Tuesday’s semifinal action and will meet in Thursday’s title match at the Class 1A Eastland Regional.
Both teams logged straight-set victories in Serena Sectional Sub-Section B action – fifth-seeded Fulton beat No. 9 River Ridge 25-22, 25-15 and third-seeded Eastland beat No. 13 Morrison 25-11, 25-11.
Annawan a winner: The Annawan Bravettes enjoyed their Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional opener, beating Amboy, 25-20, 25-15. The Bravettes, seeded fourth in the Serena Sectional Sub-section B bracket, will play sixth-seeded Polo in Thursday’s title match after the Marcos recorded a forfeit victory over DePue.
— Staff report