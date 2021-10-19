Tuesday prep report: Moline soccer tops Joliet Central, advances to regional title game

Boys soccer
Moline 4, Joliet Central 0: A successful trip to Joliet on Tuesday not only earned the Moline High School boys soccer team a 4-0 victory over Joliet Central, but also a return trip to the same site on Friday for more IHSA Class 3A regional soccer action.
Goals by Saiheed Jah, Santos Djikpe, and Nelson Acosta along with an own goal powered the third-seeded Maroons to the tournament-opening victory over the sixth-seeded Steelmen.
Keeping alive their season, the Maroons will head back to Joliet on Friday to face regional host and top-seeded Joliet West in the regional championship game at 4 p.m. West topped Bradley Bourbonnais 5-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Girls volleyball
Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Davenport North 0: The opening match of the Iowa Class 5A Region 6 volleyball playoffs for Davenport North mirrored a tough season as the Wildcats dropped a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 match to hosting Cedar Rapids Washington.
The loss ended the North season with a 0-22 record, while the Warriors, who have won all five previous meetings with North dating back to 2012, move on with a 6-28 mark.
