Tuesday prep report

Baseball
Rock Island 17, Rock Falls 5: It took much longer than he thought it would, but Jake Scudder finally logged his first victory as Rock Island High School baseball coach on Tuesday as the Rocks handled hosting Rock Falls 17-5 in non-conference action.
Scudder is officially in his second year as Rocky’s coach, but in his first season after the 2020 campaign was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rocks pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of six Rock Falls errors. A 9-run fifth inning shortened the game because of the mercy rule.
Rocky leadoff batter Zach DeMarlie had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs as he drove in six. He homered twice and drew a walk.
Colton Sigel, Mateo Pena, Dylan Martin, and freshman Conner DiIulio all had two hits. Pen drove in three and Martin two.
Senior Julian Harris (2.2 innings) and junior Brycen McGarry (2.1 innings) combined on a two-hitter.
Girls track & field
Lancers 2nd at Clinton Girls Relays: The North Scott girls track & field team showed its strength at the top Tuesday. The Lancers won eight of the 19 events in the Class A competition of the Clinton Girls Relays, but still had to settle for a second-place team finish.
The Lancers totaled 131 points, but couldn’t stay with Iowa City Liberty which won the team title with 163.50 points. Davenport West (88) was third, Davenport North (57) was fifth, Central DeWitt (53) was sixth in the nine-team event.
North Scott senior Madison Ahrens was an individual winner both on the track and in the pits. She won the open 100 with a time of 13.15 and parlayed that speed into a nice winning leap of 15-feet, 8.5 inches in the long jump.
She was the lone double-winner for the Lancers, but had plenty of company in the winner’s circle.
Other individual champ for North Scott were: freshman Sydney Skarich (200, 28.33), junior Athena Nelson (400, 1:02.15), sophomore Bailey Boddicker (800, 2:34.45) and junior Grace Graham (110 hurdles, 16.20).
The Lancers also won two relays. Ahrens, Graham, Alyssa Atzen, and Nelson clocked a :52.10 to win the 4x100 relay and Maddie Gill, Bailey Boddicker, Anna Dickman, Payton Morrison posted a 4:28.92 to top the 4x400 relay.
Davenport West had a pair of winners. Junior Kaitlyn Powell won the 400 hurdles with a 1:08.26 clocking and the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay of Ashley Smith, Alexandria Peterson, Isabelle Sinsken and Powell ran 1:11.64.
The Falcons also had three runner-up finishes – two by freshman Kylie Daily in the 1500 (5:20.15) and 3,000 (11:42.10). the other came from junior Abbey Smith (28.51) in the 200.
Davenport North’s distance medley relay of Shyla Stoffers, Kamryn Becker, Sophia Tensley and Kayla Overton ran a winning time of 4:37.83.
Overton, a junior, was also a runner-up in the 800 with a 2:35.29 clocking. Seniors Morgan Newmyer (97-4) and Alexis Carstens (96-11) went 2-3 in the shot put.
Central DeWitt sophomore Soren Maricle earned golf in the high jump, topping out at 4-10. The Sabers’ 4x200 relay (Colleen Klostermann, Morgan Machovec, Allie Meadows, Savanah Meyne; 1:56.44) and 800 sprint medley (Klostermann, Ava Morris, Meadows, Meyne; 2:03.10) relays claimed silver.
Boys soccer
Knights top Comets in PKs: With the score tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and two overtime periods, the Davenport Assumption Knights came away with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks on the road at West Liberty.
Assumption converted four penalty kicks while West Liberty found the back of the net on three.
Juan Mateo scored both Comet goals in regulation, but Ronald Guzman Lopez gave the Knights the final PK while goalkeeper Matt Tallman came up with a pair of crucial saves to preserve the Assumption victory.
Assumption improved to 5-2 overall on the season while West Liberty dropped to 3-2.