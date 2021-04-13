Tuesday prep report

Baseball

Rock Island 17, Rock Falls 5: It took much longer than he thought it would, but Jake Scudder finally logged his first victory as Rock Island High School baseball coach on Tuesday as the Rocks handled hosting Rock Falls 17-5 in non-conference action.

Scudder is officially in his second year as Rocky’s coach, but in his first season after the 2020 campaign was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rocks pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of six Rock Falls errors. A 9-run fifth inning shortened the game because of the mercy rule.

Rocky leadoff batter Zach DeMarlie had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs as he drove in six. He homered twice and drew a walk.

Colton Sigel, Mateo Pena, Dylan Martin, and freshman Conner DiIulio all had two hits. Pen drove in three and Martin two.

Senior Julian Harris (2.2 innings) and junior Brycen McGarry (2.1 innings) combined on a two-hitter.

