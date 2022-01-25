Tuesday's prep report: Bettendorf girls rally past North Scott

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bettendorf 55, North Scott 49: North Scott’s chase for a Mississippi Athletic Conference girls basketball title was made a little tougher Tuesday evening as the Bettendorf Bulldogs invaded The Pit in Eldridge and came away with a 55-49 upset.
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout, but the hosting Lady Lancers got stuck on 44 in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs rallied from a 39-35 deficit at the end of the third quarter to pull out the victory.
Junior Lillie Petersen scored a game-high 23 points — seven field goals and a 9-for-9 effort from the free-throw line — to pace the Bulldogs (10-6, 8-5 MAC). Senior Kate McAleer added 14 as she hit four 3-pointers.
The victory ended Bettendorf’s two-game losing streak.
Juniors Hattie Hagedorn (14 points) and Lauren Golinghorst (12) led the Lancers, who have lost two in a row after falling to Pleasant Valley last Friday.
The loss dropped the Lady Lancers (10-6) into a second-place tie in the MAC race with Central DeWitt (11-4) at 9-4. Both are chasing league-leading PV (13-2, 12-1 MAC), which logged a road victory at Davenport Assumption on Tuesday.
Davenport Central 59, Clinton 26: The Davenport Central High School girls basketball team won its second Mississippi Athletic Conference contest in as many nights, beating Clinton 59-26 on Tuesday evening inside the George Marshall Gym. The Lady D's blew out to a 16-3 lead after eight minutes and upped the advantage to 32-11 by halftime.
The victory, which came on the heels of Monday’s 66-56 win over Muscatine, moved the Blue Devils to 10-6 on the season, 8-5 in MAC action.
The loss, Clinton’s 14th in a row, dropped the River Queens to 1-15, 1-11 in the MAC.
Muscatine 49, Davenport West 38: Leading by just two at halftime, the Muscatine Muskies managed to fend off Davenport West in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest by a 49-38 final at Muscatine High School.
Muscatine (5-11, 4-9 MAC) had 10 players score, led by Mya Jansen’s 13, which included shooting 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Jansen also led the team with eight rebounds.
West (2-13, 1-12 MAC) had Elizabeth Paustian score a game-high 17 points, though no other Falcon was able to get more than Madeline White’s seven.
Grace Bode added 10 for the Muskies, all of which came in the second half.
Muscatine held West to just one 3-pointer on eight attempts while the Muskies went 7 of 23, plus made 12 free throws compared to the Falcons’ five.
Both teams struggled early, shooting a combined 15 of 55 in the first half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport West 77, Muscatine 54: The Davenport West High School boys basketball team snapped its three game losing streak Tuesday, handling Muscatine 77-54 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the Falcons Nest.
Mario Clark scored 15 points to help the Falcons (6-8, 5-6 MAC) win their seventh game in their last nine starts against the Muskies, who dropped to 1-12, 1-10 MAC.
Braden Hufford’s 16 points led Muscatine.
Davenport Central 57, Clinton 54: The Davenport Central High School boys basketball team might want to just keep playing this week. The Blue Devils won their second game in two days, travelling to Clinton and securing a 57-54 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the hosting River Kings.
Central, coming off Monday’s 74-36 romp over Muscatine, has its first win streak of the season as it moves to 3-11, 3-8 in conference.
The loss was the third straight for Clinton, which dropped to 2-12, 1-9 in the MAC.
Moline 78, Geneseo 50: Moline's trio of Rob Pulliam, Brock Harding and Kyle Taylor led the Moline high School boys basketball team to its 12th straight victory, a 78-50 Western Big 6 Conference win over Geneseo Tuesday at Geneseo High School.
Taylor (14 points), Harding (13) and Pulliam (13) combined for 40 points in leading the Maroons to their 20th victory of the season in 23 starts. Junior Grant Welch and freshman Treyvon Taylor each scored 10 points and junior Jasper Ogburn added eight on 4 for 5 shooting as the Maroons improved to 7-2 in league play and remained in third place behind Quincy (18-4, 9-0) and Rock Island (16-6, 8-1).
“We are a very versatile team, with our balanced attack on any given night we can put four or five guys in double figures, which makes us pretty difficult to defend,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor after the game.
Bristol Lewis, Geneseo’s junior court leader, put together another impressive performance for the Maple Leafs (7-14, 1-8 WB6), finishing with 19 points and 7 rebounds.
The first quarter of the game featured multiple lead changes, but a four-point spurt in the final minute of the period fueled a 17-13 lead for the Maroons. Moline picked up the pace both offensively and defensively in the second quarter to lead 39-27 at halftime.
Quincy 66, Alleman 33: The hosting Quincy Blue Devils wasted little time taking control of Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball contest at Blue Devils Gym.
The league leaders scored the first 26 points of the game, led 26-2 at the end of the first quarter, and cruised to a 66-33 Big 6 romp.
Quincy (18-4, 9-0 Big 6) led 50-12 at halftime by which time senior standout Jeremiah Talton had set the school single-season record for 3-pointers. He hit his 69th of the campaign, which was his seventh of the game. He had a game-high 25 points at halftime and did not score in the second half.
Alleman (0-18, 0-8 Big 6) was led in scoring by Lincoln Dorsey’s eight points. He had two of Alleman’s six 3-pointers of which four of them came in the fourth quarter when the Pioneers outscored Quincy's reserves 14-8.
BOYS SWIMMING
Bettendorf 116, Moline 54: The Bettendorf High School boys swimming & diving team finished its regular season in style Tuesday, topping cross-river rival Moline 116-54 to cap another undefeated dual season.
