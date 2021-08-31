Tuesday's prep report: Bulldogs outlast River Queens

Volleyball
Bulldogs clip River Queens: In a match that was tight throughout, Bettendorf High School's volleyball team rallied for a 3-2 victory over Clinton in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match Tuesday.
Bettendorf won the opening set 25-20, but Clinton rebounded to win the next two, 25-20 and 25-14. The Bulldogs, though, won five of the last seven points to take the fourth set 25-18 and then the deciding set 15-9.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-0 MAC).
Makayla Howard had 17 kills and Megan Kelly finished with 11 for the River Queens (0-6, 0-2). Jamie Greenwalt posted 36 assists. Avery Dohrn and Howard led the defense with 20 and 16 digs, respectively. Mia Tubbs had three blocks.
Bettendorf statistics were not made available.
Muscatine sweeps West: Brylee Seaman led Muscatine's sweep of Davenport West in Muscatine Tuesday night with six kills, two blocks, two aces and a pair of digs.
Though West was within striking distance throughout, the Falcons could never get over the hump, losing 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17.
Abbey Smith had a half-dozen kills and 16 digs for West. Abby Raes chipped in 10 digs.
Both teams lost their Mississippi Athletic Conference openers a week ago, but the home Muskies were able to capture their first MAC win and are now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the MAC.
West remains winless on the season at 0-6, 0-2 MAC.
North-Central postponed: The Davenport North and Central volleyball match was postponed Tuesday night. The teams have rescheduled for Oct. 6.
Cross country
Lancers sweep titles: The North Scott boys and girls cross country teams opened the season with championships at the Schoolhouse Open in Clinton.
The North Scott boys finished with just 22 points, led by champion Luke Crawford (17 minutes, 32 seconds for 5K) and runner-up Nikolas Davis. The Lancers had three other finishes in the top eight.
On the girls side, North Scott edged Assumption for the team title, 52-66. Davenport Central's Hannah Ford was the individual winner in 19:01, more than 45 seconds ahead of runner-up and Clinton sophomore Camryn Sattler.
North Scott's Faith Nead was third and Bailey Boddicker finished fifth.
-- Staff report