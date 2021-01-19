Tuesday's prep report: Clinton collects first win

Boys basketball

Clinton 54, Bettendorf 49: Lucas Weiner tossed in 15 points and Jai Jensen had 13 as Clinton collected its first win of the season with a 54-49 home Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Bettendorf on Tuesday night.

Clinton (1-9, 1-6) built a 15-8 advantage after the opening quarter. Jensen buried a deep 3-pointer late in the second period to give the River Kings a 25-16 halftime advantage.

The River Kings took a 40-29 lead into the final quarter before Bettendorf's Carter Furness made three 3-pointers in the closing eight minutes to close the gap. Bettendorf got within three points in the final minute but no closer.

Furness and Maurice Wynn each had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-5).

Muscatine 52, Burlington 50: The Muscatine High School boys basketball team found a way to pull out a nip-and-tuck non-conference victory over hosting Burlington Tuesday evening.

The Muskies (4-6) led 18-12 at halftime and 35-32 heading into the final eight minutes. Muscatine has alternated wins and losses over its last five games.

Burlington, which dropped it second straight contest, is now 4-6 for the season.

