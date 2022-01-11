Tuesday's prep report: Gilbert, McEwen fuel Sabers past Blue Devils

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 74, Davenport Central 69: Shawn Gilbert scored a carer-high 32 points and Gibson McEwen added a career-high 23 as Central DeWitt outlasted Central on its homecourt Tuesday.
The win moved the Sabers to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the league while another close loss dropped the Blue Devils to 1-9, 1-7 MAC.
The Sabers jumped out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and 38-28 at halftime. The hosts added to it a bit in the third quarter and led 55-43 heading into the final eight minutes when the Blue Devils rallied with a 26-19 advantage to keep things on edge until the final horn.
Kaden Johnson led Central with 23 points and Tracy Hayslett chipped in 15.
Moline 70, Sterling 63: Trailing by two at halftime, the Moline High School boys basketball team turned up the defensive pressure and found a bit more offense to pull out a Western Big 6 Conference road win over Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Down 29-27 at intermission, Grant Welch got hot in the third quarter when he scored 11 of his team-high 20 points and the Maroons raced to a 50-45 lead heading into the final frame.
“He was catching it at the foul line and scoring,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor of Welch. “He stepped out and hit a couple of shots, too. He had a pretty good run. … They zoned us and he found some openings.”
Moline (13-3, 4-2 Big 6) had plenty of balance as they closed out the game in the fourth with a 20-18 advantage. Brock Harding added 15 points and Kyle Taylor 12 as both Rob Pulliam and Trey Taylor contributed 10 each.
Coach Taylor also like the improved defense Pulliam & Co. played on Sterling standout shooter JP Schilling. While he finished with 27, he had 20 of those in the first half for the Golden Warriors (10-7, 2-4 Big 6).
“He just made some really tough shots,” said Coach Taylor of Schilling. “He was taking the shots we wanted him to take.”
While only making 13 of 22 free throws in the game, the Maroons still had an advantage from the line as Sterling was just 2 of 6.
“It was a good game throughout,” said the coach, happy with the tough road win. “That’s a good team. They are strong, can shoot it, are disciplined; that’s a really nice team we beat.”
Quincy 61, Geneseo 42: Playing short-handed didn’t help the Geneseo High School boys basketball team as they took on the league-leading Quincy Blue Devils on their home floor Tuesday. Neither did a nine possession scoreless streak early in the game that led to a double-digit deficit the Maple Leafs never could erase.
Still, Geneseo coach Brad Storm left the 61-42 Western Big 6 Conference defeat feeling good about the way his club battled in the setback, despite 20 turnovers that led to 27 Quincy points off turnovers.
“We competed better than we did (in losses) against Dixon or Sterling,” said Storm, whose club only took 10 players on the trip due to two recent COVID-19 concerns. “The goal was to come down here and compete and we did that. … In those first two games this month, we went backwards. I felt like we are going in the right direction after this one.”
There were some big individual efforts in this contest on both sides of the court. Bristol Lewis led the Maple Leafs (6-11, 1-5 Big 6) with a game-high 28 points.
Quincy (13-3, 6-0 WB6) was again led by Jeremiah Talton (27 points) and Bradley Longcor (19 points).
“We had a hard time guarding those guys, but so has everybody else in the league,” said Storm.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 59, Muscatine 35: The Pleasant Valley Spartans bounced back from a tough loss in the IHMVCU Shootout to log an easy victory over Muscatine in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday evening.
The hosting Spartans (10-2, 9-1 MAC) left little doubt in this one. PV led 16-5 after the first quarter and had almost doubled-up the Muskies at halftime, leading 27-14. PV’s 20-5 third-quarter advantage put the game out of reach.
Junior Halle Vice led the Spartans with a game-high 18 points as senior Mattie Moats was right behind with 17 and Reagan Pagniano added nine.
Jazzy Jones and Karly Ricketts led Muscatine with eight and six, respectively.
Davenport West 41, Clinton 38: The Davenport West High School girls basketball team parlayed a hot start into its first victory of the season Tuesday evening, topping Clinton in Mississippi Athletic Conference action in Clinton.
The win was the first for head coach Brandon Krusey.
West (1-10, 1-9 MAC) held an 11-3 lead after the opening stanza and led 20-8 at halftime that helped the Falcons withstand a 19-6 third-quarter Clinton edge.
Clinton was led by sophomore Kanijah Angel’s 12 points as she also hauled in nine rebounds. Junior Veronica Ramirez had a team-high 11 rebounds.
Moline 51, Rock Falls 49 (OT): The Moline High School girls basketball team had to sweat out an overtime non-conference victory over Rock Falls Tuesday evening at Wharton Field House.
In the nip-and-tuck game that was close throughout, the Maroons battled back from a 33-32 deficit after three quarters to force the overtime session. In the extra frame, the Maroons got points from Caroline Hazen, Paige Melton, Bella Smith and Renee Shipp to pull out the victory.
Paige Melton led the Maroons with a game-high 16 and Bella Smith was right behind with 15 – including Moline’s last seven points in regulation – to help Moline improve to 13-9 overall for the season. Sam Veto also added eight for Moline which trailed 11-10 after one and 22-21 at halftime.
Wrestling
UTHS 36, Alleman 33: Of the five matches that were not decided by forfeits, the United Township Panthers won three of those by pins to win the dual over Western Big 6 Conference foe Alleman Tuesday evening in Donn Morris gym.
Teagan Marolf, (160), Jonathan Bonilla (182) and Evan Santilli (195) all recorded falls for the Panthers. Bonilla and Santilli made quick work of their foes, winning in 37- and 38-seconds, respectively.
Alleman’s wins came from Gunnar Jacks with a pin in 4:35 at 145 and Joey Magee’s 6-4 overtime victory at 220.