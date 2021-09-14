Tuesday's prep report: Knights sweep Muskies

Girls volleyball
Assumption 3, Muscatine 0: The Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption Knights did their part to keep pace atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings by handing the hosting Muscatine Muskies a 25-16, 25-20, 27-25 league loss Tuesday evening.
The win moved the 12-3 Knights to 4-0 in league play and tied with Pleasant Valley (12-1, 4-0 MAC) atop the MAC standings. Muscatine dropped to 7-4, 1-3.
AJ Schubert led the Knights with 12 kills and added six digs and Carly Rolf dished out a match-high 42 assists. Maggie Johnson had 10 kills and three blocks for the winners.
Hannah Jansen led Muscatine in kills with six. Ashlyn McGinnis had 19 assists and Grace Bode had a game high in digs with 13.
Central DeWitt 3, Davenport North 1: The Central DeWitt Sabers walked away with a 25-7, 21-25, 25-14, 27-25 victory over Davenport North in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup.
Elaina Schroeder and Ava Morris led the winners with 16 and 12 kills, respectively, as Allie Meadows dished out 45 assists to go with her five service aces. Lexy Cooper’s 16 digs led the Sabers and Morris chipped in 13.
The victory evened Central DeWitt’s MAC mark at 2-2 and moved the Sabers to 6-3 on the season. North dropped to 0-7, 0-3 MAC.
Clinton 3, Davenport West 0: After getting a taste of Mississippi Athletic Conference success last week to end a 46-match losing streak, the Davenport West Flacons struggled on Tuesday in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 setback to the Clinton River Queens.
Alexandria Petersen led the Falcons (1-12, 1-3 MAC) with six kills and Grace Krogman dished out 10 assists. Abbigail Raes had nine digs in the loss, which was West's sixth straight since the victory.
Clinton moved to 5-12 for the season and evened its MAC record at 2-2.
Sterling 2, Alleman 0: Colleen Kenney recorded five kills and 10 digs to lead the Alleman Pioneers in a tough 25-18, 25-16 Western Big 6 Conference loss to Sterling on Tuesday. Anne VanDeHeede dished out 11 assists as Alleman dropped to 0-2 in Big 6 action.
Boys soccer
Galesburg 2, Geneseo 1: The Galesburg Silver Streaks handed the Geneseo Maple Leafs their first Western Big 6 Conference loss on Tuesday night, creating a huge logjam for second place in the league and giving sole possession of the lead to Quincy, which is the lone undefeated club in the race.
Galesburg and Geneseo are both 2-1 in the Big 6 along with Sterling.
Sterling 5, Alleman 1: Ryan Schmitt scored Alleman's lone goal as the Pioneers dropped to 0-3 in Western Big 6 Conference action Tuesday, falling to Sterling at Roscoe Eades Stadium. The victory moved Sterling to 2-1, just a game behind league-leading Quincy (3-0), which knocked off United Township 1-0 on Tuesday.