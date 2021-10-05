Tuesday's prep report: Quincy soccer downs Geneseo

Girls volleyball
Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport West 0: Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell served up seven of her team's 16 aces in leading the Spartans to an easy 25-8, 25-5, 25-9 victory over Davenport West Tuesday evening to remain undefeated in seven Mississippi Athletic Conference matches.
The Spartans (26-4, 7-0 MAC) are just a half game behind league-leading Davenport Assumption (8-0) with the two scheduled to play next Tuesday at PV.
Juniors Emily Goodpaster and Halle Vice led the Spartans with eight and seven kills, respectively, as the team logged 38 kills off of 37 assists — 26 of those by senior Kora Ruff.
Marie Stineman led West (2-21, 1-6) with two kills and Abbigail Raes logged seven digs.
Davenport Assumption 3, Davenport North 0: Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Davenport Assumption took care of business Tuesday evening, handing hosting Davenport North a 25-6, 25-11, 25-8 setback.
That wins set up the showdown for the MAC crown next Tuesday at Pleasant Valley.
The Knights (26-3, 8-0 MAC) were again led by a balanced attack. AJ Schubert charted eight kills, sharing the team lead in that category with Dru Dorsey, and a team-high six aces. Bri Gartner came up with 11 digs and Carly Rolf and Ellie Schubert set up the offense with 17 and 10 assists, respectively. Izzy Krogman also delivered five aces.
North (0-18, 0-6 MAC) remained winless for the season.
North Scott 3, Muscatine 0: Though Class 4A second-ranked North Scott defeated Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Muscatine in straight sets on Tuesday, it didn't come easy as the Lancers ground out at 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 victory. The Muskies proved to be a tough out, but in the end, the 21-5 Lancers are 5-2 in the MAC.
Muscatine (11-13, 1-6 MAC) held leads in two in of the three sets. The only set that the Muskies didn't see an advantage on the scoreboard at any point ended up being the closest of the three sets, with the Lancers winning the second set by two.
Grace Graham led North Scott in kills with a game high 16 while Ella McLaughlin and Alexis Richards each reached double figures. The Lancers shared setting duty evenly, as Nora Ralfs went for 25 and Alyssa Atzen 20. Libero Carley Bredar led the match in digs with 17 for North Scott.
The Muskies' Hannah Jansen went for a team-high in kills (11) and digs (12) while Ashlyn McGinnis tallied 24 assists. Meadow Freers and Brylee Seaman had three blocks apiece for the Muskies.
Davenport Central 3, Clinton 1: The Davenport Central Blue Devils battled for a competitive 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22 victory over the hosting Clinton River Queens on Tuesday evening in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle between teams fighting for fourth place in the league.
The victory moved Central to 8-12, 3-3 MAC into fourth place ahead of Clinton (8-16, 3-4 MAC). Delaney Graves had 14 kills for the Blue Devils. Lily Campbell had 39 assists and four aces; Olivia Roberts finished with 15 digs.
Makayla Howard led Clinton with 17 kills and Kailyn Graves added 14.
Sterling 2, Alleman 0: A 25-18, 25-16 Western Big 6 Conference setback dropped the Alleman High School girls volleyball team’s record to 4-14, 2-11 in conference action.
Colleen Kenney had a nice night for the Pioneers, leading them in kills (six) and digs (14). Clair Hulke added four kills and Anne VanDeHeede dished out a team-high 11 assists.
Boys soccer
Quincy 2, Geneseo 1: With sole possession of the Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer lead on the line Tuesday night, the hosting Quincy Blue Devils had just enough to hold off the Geneseo Maple Leafs, 2-1, at Flinn Stadium.
The match was tied at 1 at halftime, but Quincy got the game-winner three minutes into the second half when Jackson Richmiller drilled a goal.
The victory secures the Blue Devils at least a share of the league crown with a 5-1 mark and a game left against Alleman next week.
The loss drops the Leafs to 4-2 in league action and they finish against Rock Island, which is also 4-2.
Moline 6, Galesburg 0: Saiheed Jah scored four goals and Aiden Hancock stopped the only Galesburg shot on goal as the Moline Maroons made quick work of the Silver Streaks in Western Big 6 Conference action on Tuesday.
Izaiha McDowell and Nelson Acosta, who had his team’s only two assists, scored the Maroons’ other goals as they moved their Big 6 record to 4-2.
Galesburg dropped to 2-4 in league play.
