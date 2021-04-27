Tuesday's prep report

Baseball
United Township 10, Rockridge 0: A great start carried the United Township High School softball team to a 10-0 non-conference victory over visiting Rockridge on Tuesday.
The Panthers put up seven first-inning runs and added three more in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
The Panthers held the Rockets to just two hits in the contest.
Reid Murphy’s three hits paced the Panthers’ 12-hit attack.
Washington 8, Geneseo 5: The Geneseo High School baseball team jumped out to a 4-1 lead over the visiting Washington Panthers, but the hosts couldn’t hold that advantage. Washington rallied to defeat the Maple Leafs 8-5 in the nonconference game at Stone Field.
Softball
LaSalle-Peru 6, Rock Island 2 (8 inn.): A promising start faded late as the Rock Island High School softball team dropped a nonconference decision at Frances Willard Field.
The Rocks (2-2) put up two runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead, but the Cavaliers knotted the score with a pair of runs in the sixth and broke it open with four in the top of the eighth off pitcher Delia Schwartz (1-2).
Rocky was out-hit 8-7 in the game with Bella Allison the only Rock with multiple hits.
Geneseo 17, ROWVA/Williamsfield 1 (5): Anna Narup and Morgan Snell combined on a two-hitter as they got plenty of support from the Geneseo offense in the Maple Leafs' romp over the hosting ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op club.
Narup (4-0) gave up both hits and the run in her four innings of work before Snell mopped up with an inning of hitless relief as she fanned two.
Offensively, the Leafs (4-0) pounded out 17 hits. Natalie Baumgardner and Robyn Nelms each had three base knocks. Nelms drove in four runs and Maya Bieneman, who homered, drove in three runs.
Jaelyn Lambin (2 RBIs), Snell (2 RBIs) and Payton Stohl all chipped in with two hits from the bottom of the Geneseo order. Lauryn Wildermuth also drove in two runs.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 6, Davenport North 0: Sophie Utsinger collected a hat trick and Avery Horner finished with two goals and an assist as Bettendorf remained unbeaten in conference play.
Bettendorf (5-2, 4-0) jumped to a 4-0 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs finished with 30 shots in the match, 15 on target.
Freshman Alma Gonzalez-Hayes also scored for Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley 5, Central DeWitt 0: Landry Tucker scored a pair of goals as Class 3A top-ranked Pleasant Valley remained unbeaten with a home conference win over Central DeWitt.
The Spartans (10-0, 4-0) had a 40-1 advantage in shots and a 20-0 edge in shots on goal. Camryn Woods, Natalie Aller and Jayne Abraham also had goals for PV, which plays Bettendorf on Friday night.
Kathryn Grau had 16 saves in goal for Central DeWitt.
Muscatine 10, Davenport West 0: Mya Jansen had three goals and Grace Bode scored twice as state-ranked Muscatine had no problem with West on Tuesday afternoon in Davenport.
The Muskies (6-1, 4-1 MAC) received two assists apiece from Meredith O'Connor and Perla Rios.
North Scott 8, Clinton 0: North Scott tallied five first-half goals en route to its fifth straight victory Tuesday night.
The Lancers improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Clinton fell to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Geneseo 2, Quincy 0: The Geneseo Maple Leafs scored twice in logging a Western Big 6 Conference road victory Tuesday over Quincy at Flinn Stadium. Tied at halftime, the Leafs scored in the 48th and 50th minutes on goals by Taylor Desplinter and Bailey Huizenga.
Boys soccer
Davenport North 8, Burlington 2: George Rucker had three goals while Chase Green tallied two goals and three assists for the Wildcats in their non-league road win over Burlington.
Freshman Will Knight had two assists for the Wildcats, who scored six goals in the second half.
Wrestling
Geneseo 56, Princeton 15: The Geneseo High School wrestling team enjoyed a unique experience Tuesday evening.
Opening the pandemic-altered season with a victory was the normal part of the festivities. The unusual part of the night was pulling the mats outdoors and wrestling on Bob Reade Field.