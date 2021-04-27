Tuesday's prep report

Rocky was out-hit 8-7 in the game with Bella Allison the only Rock with multiple hits.

Geneseo 17, ROWVA/Williamsfield 1 (5): Anna Narup and Morgan Snell combined on a two-hitter as they got plenty of support from the Geneseo offense in the Maple Leafs' romp over the hosting ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op club.

Narup (4-0) gave up both hits and the run in her four innings of work before Snell mopped up with an inning of hitless relief as she fanned two.

Offensively, the Leafs (4-0) pounded out 17 hits. Natalie Baumgardner and Robyn Nelms each had three base knocks. Nelms drove in four runs and Maya Bieneman, who homered, drove in three runs.

Jaelyn Lambin (2 RBIs), Snell (2 RBIs) and Payton Stohl all chipped in with two hits from the bottom of the Geneseo order. Lauryn Wildermuth also drove in two runs.

Girls soccer

Bettendorf 6, Davenport North 0: Sophie Utsinger collected a hat trick and Avery Horner finished with two goals and an assist as Bettendorf remained unbeaten in conference play.

Bettendorf (5-2, 4-0) jumped to a 4-0 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs finished with 30 shots in the match, 15 on target.