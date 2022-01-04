Tuesday's Q-C prep report: League-leading PV races past Clinton

Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 61, Clinton 23: The league-leading Pleasant Valley Spartans wasted little time in taking control and putting a stranglehold on Tuesday’s 61-23 Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory over hosting Clinton High School.
By halftime, the Spartans (8-1, 7-1 MAC) had built a 41-9 advantage over the River Queens (1-8, 1-6 MAC) en route to their 24th straight victory in the head-to-head series.
Junior Halle Vice again led the Spartans with a 20-point effort, while sophomore Jessie Clemons tossed in 12. Senior Mattie Moats added nine and senior Addie Kerkhoff eight as nine Spartans scored.
Veronica Ramirez led Clinton with eight points.
Davenport Central 62, Davenport West 16: Aniah Smith, Addison Ford and Noelle Smith combined for 40 points as the Davenport Central Lady Devils ran past Davenport West 62-16 in Tuesday’s one-sided Mississippi Athletic Conference cross-town battle at the Falcons Nest.
Aniah Smith led the Lady Ds (5-4, 5-3 MAC) with her game-high 16 points, while Ford and Noelle smith each added 12.
Central scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed, leading 22-5 after the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime.
Sophomore Hannah Mitchell led the Falcons (0-8, 0-8 MAC) with five points.
Galesburg 51, Rock Island 41: The Rock Island High School girls’ basketball team held the hosting Galesburg Silver Streak in check for the first 16 minutes of Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference clash at John Thiel Gymnasium.
However, the Silver Streaks took control in the second half to rally for a 51-41 league victory over the Rocks, who lost their shooting touch after halftime.
Galesburg held the Rocks to four third-quarter points in turning a 26-21 halftime deficit into a 31-30 lead. The hosts then outscored the Rocks 20-11 in the final stanza for the 10-point victory.
After shooting 50% (10 of 20) from the field in the first half, the Rocks were just 4 of 23 from the field, including 0-9 from 3-point range, in the second half to fall to 9-9, 4-2 in the Big 6.
Imari McDuffy led the Rocks with 16 points, while Kayla Rice added 11 and Bri Stewart 10.
Galesburg (14-4, 3-3 Big 6) was led by sophomore guard Kiarra Kilgore’s game-high 20 points as senior Abby Davidson added 17.
Alleman 52, Mercer County 30: Alleman forced 24 Mercer County turnovers in cruising to a home win over Mercer County Tuesday.
Clair Hulke scored 19 points and Averi Rangel 13 for the Pioneers (9-10), who led 22-8 at the half.
Boys basketball
Bettendorf 54, Muscatine 50: Sophomore Caden Wilkins scored a game-high 24 points as Bettendorf held off a pesky Muscatine team for a 54-50 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Tuesday at Muscatine High School.
Though it ended as just a two-possession game, Bettendorf (4-5, 3-3 MAC) led virtually wire to wire over a Muskie bunch that is still looking for its first win of the season in seven games.
The Muskies’ only lead of the contest came when Luke Wieskamp opened the scoring with a 3-pointer to put Muscatine up 3-0 in the opening minutes.
Wieskamp scored a Muscatine (0-7, 0-6 MAC) team-high 20 while teammate Braden Hufford added 16.
Jaden Tyler came off the bench to score 10 points for Bettendorf. Tyler shot 3 of 5 from the field, all of those on 3-point attempts, as the Bulldogs shot 21 of 41 for the game as a team and out-rebounded the Muskies 32-20.
Pleasant Valley 58, Clinton 36: The Pleasant Valley Spartans used a two-minute, 11-0 second-quarter run to take control of Tuesday’s 58-36 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the hosting Clinton River Kings.
That spurt helped the league-leading and undefeated Spartans (8-0, 6-0 MAC) race to a 31-12 halftime lead over the River Kings (1-7, 1-4 MAC).
Ryan Dolphin led the Spartans with a game-high 17 points. Lucas Wiener had 14 to pace Clinton.
Dixon 51, Geneseo 39: The struggles continued Tuesday for the young Geneseo High School boys basketball team as they dropped a 51-39 non-conference road decision to the Dixon Dukes Tuesday evening at Lancaster Gym.
The loss dropped the Maple Leafs to 6-9 heading into Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference home battle with Sterling.
