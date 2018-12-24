ELDRIDGE — Rob Larson calls his son, Brock, and Isaac Neymeyer the "two-headed monster."
Brock prefers another label.
"I think of us more as Shrek and Donkey," Brock said. "I'm so much smaller than him. He's big, mellow and relaxed. I'm the talkative one, and he's always telling me to keep my mouth shut."
Brock is about 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. Neymeyer is 6-3 and 235.
They have different approaches, but the seniors have formed a lethal 1-2 punch for the North Scott boys' bowling team this winter.
As of last week, Brock led the state with a 242.8 per game average. Neymeyer was second at 240.
"It's a pretty good feeling," Neymeyer said.
Both have made rapid improvement in a relatively short period of time.
Influenced by his father, an avid bowler, Brock did some youth leagues when he was 5 and 6 years old. Initially, it didn't stick.
After playing basketball and wrestling most of his life, Brock made the transition to bowling at the end of his freshman year.
"Isaac and a couple of our other friends convinced me to come out along with my father," he said.
Neymeyer didn't bowl competitively until high school. A group of friends wanted to participate in a winter sport as freshmen and decided on bowling.
"I was very happy to break 100 at practice," Neymeyer said, "but I started to like it and learned new techniques. It just caught on."
Brock went from bowling primarily on junior varsity as a sophomore to Class 2A state runner-up last year with a 514 two-game series.
Neymeyer was on junior varsity two years ago and had the lowest average on last year's varsity squad at 192.
He committed himself this past offseason.
"We lost three strong bowlers, so it was like, 'OK, I need to step it up and keep our program strong,'" Neymeyer said.
A couple weeks after last year's state tournament, Neymeyer told Brock on a late-night drive he was going to finish this season with a better average.
"I didn't think he had a chance, but he's surprised me," Brock said. "He's been working really hard and deserves what he's been throwing."
Several factors have led to Neymeyer's breakthrough -- the guidance of his coaches and Rob Larson, a ball change and a vast improvement at converting one-pin spares.
Brock threw what was then a school-record 535 two-game series on Dec. 10 at Bowlmor Lanes in Davenport. A week later, Neymeyer topped it with games of 268 and 279 for a 547 at Big River in Davenport.
"It's a competitive thing between us," Brock said. "When he strikes, I've got to strike to keep up with him."
Brock competes in several weekend tournaments where he can earn college scholarship money. He's had a pair of 300 games, including a 783 three-game series recently at Bowlmor.
Neymeyer bowled a 300 in practice, which led to a 771 series.
They have differences in their delivery.
Brock uses a two-handed approach, something that has grown in popularity the last decade. It gives him more speed and revolutions.
Neymeyer has the traditional one-hand approach and doesn't generate as much power, but Brock can't recall a time his friend has had a gutter ball in the last two years.
"He's pretty accurate," Brock said.
Both are multi-sport athletes.
Brock was a reserve on the football team and plays tennis in the spring. Neymeyer also golfs and is a defender on North Scott's soccer team.
During the offseason, they'll bowl a time or two every week. During the season, they'll be at a house five or six times a week.
"We both love the physics of it, knowing we're going to have to adjust on every single lane we bowl on," Brock said. "When somebody strikes, the cheering and celebrating is a great feeling of energy."
Brock plans to continue his bowling career beyond high school. St. Ambrose, Iowa Central and Lindenwood University are among the possibilities.
Neymeyer, meanwhile, wants to pursue either software or biomedical engineering. He is leaning toward attending the University of Iowa and continuing with bowling as a hobby.
First, they have aspirations of staying atop the state rankings and leading North Scott back to the state tournament.
"We know it is going to be hard to keep that average high like that," Brock said. "There is almost a realization it is probably going to drop, but we're trying our best to keep it that way and keep the team positive and humble."
North Scott, which has seven seniors among its top nine, still has dual meets with Davenport North -- which sports the league's highest match average at 3,169 -- and rival Pleasant Valley.
The Lancers were sixth at last year's 2A tournament held in Waterloo. They were on target for a top three or four finish until a 125 in the final baker game.
"We didn't finish, so we have some unfinished business to get back there and finish stronger than we did last year as a team," Brock said. "First, we have to focus on districts to make sure we get (to state)."