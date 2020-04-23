UT adding to 'Be The Light' initiative with coaches greetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last Friday's debut of the “Be The Light” recognition for high school seniors was a huge hit at a number of high schools in the Quad-Cities area.

It will continue this Friday when schools again light up their stadiums from 8 p.m. until 8:20 to recognize the Class of 2020 that has had its final few months of high school thrown into a whirlwind by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at United Township High School are taking the “Be The Light” movement one step further tonight.

UT athletic director Mark Pustelnik has adopted a plan to have all of the school's head coaches, joined by some assistants, to line 23rd Avenue south of Soule Bowl to greet students and their families in a roll-by greeting. It will be the first “face-to-face” contact coaches and players have had with each other in more than a month since schools went on hiatus amid coronavirus concerns that ultimately led to this week's cancellation of all spring sports and activities by the Illinois High School Association.

The coaches drive-by greetings will happen “in the same time frame” as the stadium is lit up, according to Pustelnik, who said he wouldn't be surprised if this event extends past 8:20.