UT adding to 'Be The Light' initiative with coaches greetings

Last Friday's debut of the “Be The Light” recognition for high school seniors was a huge hit at a number of high schools in the Quad-Cities area.
It will continue this Friday when schools again light up their stadiums from 8 p.m. until 8:20 to recognize the Class of 2020 that has had its final few months of high school thrown into a whirlwind by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at United Township High School are taking the “Be The Light” movement one step further tonight.
UT athletic director Mark Pustelnik has adopted a plan to have all of the school's head coaches, joined by some assistants, to line 23rd Avenue south of Soule Bowl to greet students and their families in a roll-by greeting. It will be the first “face-to-face” contact coaches and players have had with each other in more than a month since schools went on hiatus amid coronavirus concerns that ultimately led to this week's cancellation of all spring sports and activities by the Illinois High School Association.
The coaches drive-by greetings will happen “in the same time frame” as the stadium is lit up, according to Pustelnik, who said he wouldn't be surprised if this event extends past 8:20.
“If that's what the kids need, we'll be there for them,” said Pustelnik. “The kids are doing OK and making it work. The administrative team at United Township High School, four of us have seniors. … We're very aware of what the kids are feeling and their reactions. I think a lot of them are sad. A lot of them are ready to get this over with and move on, too, to college and not dwell on it anymore.
“Some people need this. Everybody handles obstacles and distractions a little differently and we as a school have to make sure we are ready to handle all of those students' needs.”
He is sure it will draw a huge crowd and be received as well as last week's lighting event.
“It's a great event and we're happy to do it,” said Pustelnik of joining the original “Be The Light” effort. “I was just shooting some things and thinking how could we make it even better … for our students and our kids. I reached out to our coaches and every head coach said they would be there.”
Pustelnik said that police officers will be on hand to help with traffic flow as students roll by the coaches.
“I think most people will use common sense and know that they can't be around each other,” he said, noting that social distancing practices will be employed and everyone is asked to remain in their cars. “They will be able to see every head coach in our program and say hi with their windows down.”
