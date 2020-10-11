UT’s Smith sisters benefit from a mutual tough love

The extra experience from club has benefited Josie as a swimmer, and having an older sister on UT’s team also made the leap to high school season easier. Especially one which has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic; many incoming swimmers did not get many chances to bond with the rest of the team.

Josie said she was initially nervous for the freshman season, but things have gone well so far. Chasing her older sister in the pool has helped.

“We’ll do our times and I will try to be right with her, or faster than her; that doesn’t happen that often,” Josie said. “She definitely motivates me. We wake up at 5 (a.m.), and we make it fun on the way there.”

Aside from the fun of having a sister as teammate, Jillian said there has been plenty of tough love involved.

“We’ve made each other cry quite a few times on the way home after meets, just because we know that we could have done better,” Jillian said. “Sometimes you just need that extra voice (other) than (coach Mike Firth) … It kind of means more coming from your sibling. A little bit more offensive, but it gets to you faster than the coach.”