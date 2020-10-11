UT’s Smith sisters benefit from a mutual tough love

During the process of recovering from surgery on a torn labrum, United Township High School swimmer Jillian Smith’s freshman sister, Josie, has helped push her during the comeback process.
As sisters and teammates, pushing one another may involve some “tough love” when needed, whether it’s during a difficult meet or an early morning practice.
Even if it means some brutal honesty, the relationship between the two has been a positive on the Panthers’ team this season.
Especially as Jillian has worked her way back from that shoulder injury.
Jillian, a junior, tore her labrum freshman year but continued to swim with the tear as a sophomore. After surgery this past spring break kept her sidelined throughout a summer of physical therapy, the older Smith sister started the season on time and has continued to build back her strength.
Josie, a freshman, has used her unique role in the comeback process.
“It’s good, because she challenges me,” Jillian said of her younger sister. “She makes me swim faster at practice. We race each other at practice and in meets. It’s good to have someone else that I’ve grown up with in club (swimming).”
Jillian swims on the same club team as many of the Moline High School swimmers, but her sister, Josie, is the only teammate. Both have swam club since around age five.
The extra experience from club has benefited Josie as a swimmer, and having an older sister on UT’s team also made the leap to high school season easier. Especially one which has been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic; many incoming swimmers did not get many chances to bond with the rest of the team.
Josie said she was initially nervous for the freshman season, but things have gone well so far. Chasing her older sister in the pool has helped.
“We’ll do our times and I will try to be right with her, or faster than her; that doesn’t happen that often,” Josie said. “She definitely motivates me. We wake up at 5 (a.m.), and we make it fun on the way there.”
Aside from the fun of having a sister as teammate, Jillian said there has been plenty of tough love involved.
“We’ve made each other cry quite a few times on the way home after meets, just because we know that we could have done better,” Jillian said. “Sometimes you just need that extra voice (other) than (coach Mike Firth) … It kind of means more coming from your sibling. A little bit more offensive, but it gets to you faster than the coach.”
Both Smiths have clocked inside the top five metro honor roll times this season, with Jillian’s 26.47 behind only Moline’s Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note in the 50 free entering last week. The sisters both swam on UT's three top relay times.
The two often look to one another right after a race for advice, honesty, or just another perspective.
“Sometimes I don’t think she likes to hear what I have to say, but we say it anyway,” Jillian said.
Josie has gotten used to hearing the straightforward, honest truth from her sister at times this season.
“She’ll be like, ‘you swam bad’, and I’ll be like, ‘oh, thank you, I know I swam bad,’” Josie said. “It definitely has been very helpful having her. And I don’t think I would have been doing as well as I am without her.”
Josie has watched Jillian’s high school career the past couple years, which helped her get a feel for what high school swimming is about.
“I went into it knowing things, and knowing the rest of the people,” Josie said, “so I haven’t really had to start new connections.”
Firth, UT’s first-year head coach, said having Jillian’s younger sister push her in practice and competition has seemingly helped her progression and comeback from surgery.
“They’re always racing each other in practice and Josie is trying to catch her older sister,” Firth said. “It’s a really healthy relationship from what I can see in the pool.”
The competitive dynamic extends to their family background and during club swim season.
The Smith parents both participated in sports at Moline in high school. Jon Smith was a diver and JV swimmer and Jeannette (Barr) Smith played tennis for the Maroons.
Both parents have gotten to serve as timers at home meets this season and take advantage of the chance to see the two swim in person, rather than an online stream.
Josie said although she is only a freshman, she openly welcomes racing some of the more experienced swimmers in the Western Big 6 Conference. Mentally, she she said she is still feeling out things.
“I try my hardest to keep up with them, or be right there with them, and I think I’ve done a good job so far,” Josie said.
Jillian said her younger sister has done well her freshman season.
“She definitely puts in the work at practice, and it shows,” Jillian said. “She pushes herself and it’s showing in how we swim at meets. She definitely doesn’t like to lose.”
As far as her recovery from surgery goes, Jillian said there is no lingering pain and she is ready for an even better showing at this year’s WB6 Conference Meet this Saturday at Moline.
Whether it takes some tough love or constructive criticism, the Smith sisters have mutually benefited from the sibling connection this season heading into the last couple weeks of the season.
“We just want the best for each other,” Jillian said.
