When Lyle Robelot started recruiting Bettendorf swimmer Emily Van De Wiele last year, he was an assistant coach at Tulane University.
Even when Robelot left Tulane to join the coaching staff at Louisiana State University, he didn't take his eye off Van De Wiele.
Van De Wiele, one of 16 individuals recognized during Bettendorf's signing ceremony Thursday afternoon, will continue her swimming career in the Southeastern Conference with the Tigers.
"At the time, I thought Tulane was going to be the school," she said, "but when I visited both of those schools, I just realized LSU is a much better fit."
Van De Wiele set 10 school records and was a three-time All-American during her four seasons at Bettendorf.
Named the Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year this past fall, VanDeWiele was on two top-five relays at state along with taking fourth in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 50.22 seconds) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (56.83).
LSU, ranked in the nation's top 25 this past season, has recruited Van De Wiele for the 200 free and backstroke.
"I'm super excited to be in the SEC, a super fast conference," she said. "There is a great opportunity for me to become a much better swimmer being in that environment.
"I knew I wanted to swim at the Division I level. It was a matter of which conference because there is a lot of variations in speeds."
The palm trees, warm climate and the dormitories for athletes struck VanDeWiele during her campus visit. She'll have her own room.
"I wanted to go somewhere that was warm year-round," she said, "but not as far as California. I just want to get in there and contribute to the team in any way that I can."
Track and field athlete Erin McQuillen signed with Division I Utah State. McQuillen holds the Bulldogs' school record in the long jump at 18 feet, 11 inches.
Already a qualifier for next week's Drake Relays in the long jump, McQuillen chose Utah State over the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
"Actually, Utah State reached out to me," McQuillen said. "I never had heard of Utah State, but I was very intrigued because my dream was to go out West."
McQuillen plans to long jump and possibly triple jump at the Logan, Utah, campus.
"It is beautiful out there," she said. "You can see the mountains from the track. It is a very outdoorsy environment, a place where I can see myself."
Among the other Division I recruits recognized Thursday were Bettendorf soccer players Elizabeth Park (Valparaiso) and Allison Whitaker (Northern Illinois). Brendan Scott will run track at Iowa.