Visiting fans still not allowed at Big 6 contests

Dick Knar had children who played high school sports when they were growing up and recalls watching every game they played — home and away.

“I had three children play sports and I was going to home and away games, and not being able to go is really hard,” said Knar, the Moline High School athletic director. “I get it.”

So he has a good idea what parents and fans are going through now with not being able to attend all of their kids' games because of restrictions revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.

That situation — as it stands heading into the adapted “spring” sports seasons of volleyball, football and soccer — hasn't changed much for those hoping to attend Western Big 6 Conference games.

Attendance at volleyball matches remains at 50 people because of the limited capacity at indoor events. Only those associated with the hosting team are allowed in for those matches. The same rules that were used for basketball apply for volleyball.

For the outdoor sports of football and soccer, Illinois Department of Public Health and IHSA guidelines allow for 20% of capacity of the host venue.