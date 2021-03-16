Visiting fans still not allowed at Big 6 contests

Dick Knar had children who played high school sports when they were growing up and recalls watching every game they played — home and away.
“I had three children play sports and I was going to home and away games, and not being able to go is really hard,” said Knar, the Moline High School athletic director. “I get it.”
So he has a good idea what parents and fans are going through now with not being able to attend all of their kids' games because of restrictions revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic.
That situation — as it stands heading into the adapted “spring” sports seasons of volleyball, football and soccer — hasn't changed much for those hoping to attend Western Big 6 Conference games.
Attendance at volleyball matches remains at 50 people because of the limited capacity at indoor events. Only those associated with the hosting team are allowed in for those matches. The same rules that were used for basketball apply for volleyball.
For the outdoor sports of football and soccer, Illinois Department of Public Health and IHSA guidelines allow for 20% of capacity of the host venue.
While that does allow for many more fans at outdoor competitions, a conference decision will still not allow visiting fans into football or soccer matches.
“That's a Western Big 6 decision,” Knar said.
It may not be a popular decision, but it is one the conference stands behind.
The reasoning is three-fold.
Athletic directors in the conference wanted to keep a uniform rule across the league. Some facilities such as Rock Island Public Schools Stadium could handle many more people, up to about 1,600, and Moline's Browning Field about 1,100. Sterling's Roscoe Eades Stadium, though, is much smaller and will be limited to roughly 550 fans under the 20% guidelines.
Each school wants to maximize the experience for its home fans and allow parents of cheerleaders and band members to attend as well as parents of all the football players. Most schools have varsity rosters of at least 40 players, which right there eats up a good chunk of the capacity limits with each player being allowed two relatives to attend.
During the third week of the basketball season, IDPH and IHSA guidelines changed to allow cheerleaders and pep bands into facilities.
“They are considered 'game management' and didn't count against our 50 people,” said Knar of limits placed on indoor sports. “We didn't allow their parents to come to events where now we can.”
As Greg King, athletic director at Sterling High School points out, there is another major concern that went into the decision to limit visiting fans.
“If there was a case of COVID, you're only contact tracing through one county and not two counties,” he said. “Knock on wood, we haven't had to do it with any of our indoor stuff, but there is always that chance right now.”
Local athletic directors said they have fielded calls from fans interested in attending football games and soccer matches.
“Absolutely, which I'm happy about,” Knar said. “I'm glad that we have interest like that. It's just tough, I feel bad for the people who can't get in.”
As was the case with basketball, all Big 6 schools will live stream all home volleyball, football and soccer contests this spring.
The ADs say they are monitoring the decisions made by the IDHP and IHSA and are ready to adapt to any changes that affect fan attendance at this year's spring sports events.
Decisions on how to handle attendance at “summer” sports — baseball, softball, track & field, tennis, girls' soccer and wrestling — will be made closer to those seasons so the latest state rules can be followed.
Here are guidelines surrounding fan attendance at Rock Island High School volleyball, football and soccer events this spring, compliments of RIHS athletic director Michelle Lillis. Most of these are similar to guidelines other Western Big 6 Conference schools are following:
VOLLEYBALL:
• We are still restricted indoors to 50 fans.
• Each player and coach receives one ticket for two to enter.
• You may only enter 15 minutes prior to the game time.
• After each level of play, the gym will be cleared and sanitized for the next level.
• Entry is through the circle drive. Proceed to check in, sit in designated spaces only, keep masks on at all times, and leave through the Fieldhouse doors.
• Limited concessions are available.
FOOTBALL & SOCCER:
• Entry permitted with tickets issued by the athletic office. No tickets are available for purchase beforehand or at the gate. Tickets have been issued to all participants (players, cheerleaders, band members, coaches), Campaign for Excellence Members who donated their membership, business partners who contributed to the athletic department, school board members, Booster Club and administration. All tickets are issued at no charge.
• Entry permitted at the 23rd Avenue North Gate only.
• Must present a ticket and check in at the gate. If more than one enters on a ticket for two, both persons must enter together.
• Must sit in designated seats identified by red or yellow tape on the bleachers. Soccer fans must sit on the west side. Football fans may sit on either the east or west side.
• Students may enter with a CURRENT 2020-21 ID.
• Parking is available at the teacher and student parking lots on the north and south side of the building or on the surrounding streets. No parking passes will be honored. Stadium parking is reserved for athletes, coaches, and event staff.
• No visiting fans allowed.
• Limited concessions are available.