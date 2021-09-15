A starter at last, Rockridge's McClain making the most of her opportunity

EDGINGTON — Before this volleyball season, Morgan McClain had yet to experience what it was like to be a varsity starter.

Not only did the Rockridge High School senior setter finally get that opportunity this year, she found herself having to replace one of the key contributors to last season's conference championship squad.

However, McClain has risen to that challenge in a big way to make the most of her opportunity and become a major force for a Rocket club looking to repeat in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

"I was really excited. This is my senior year, and I wanted to step into this role," said this week's Illinois Pacesetter.

McClain proved she was ready for it as she tallied 45 assists in the Rockets' league wins over Riverdale and Erie-Prophetstown last week. Those victories helped Rockridge (9-2) remain unbeaten in five Three Rivers West matches nearly halfway through the conference schedule.

"I knew we could have a very good year, and I wanted to be a part of it," she added. "There was definitely a lot of pressure on us to keep up what we did last year, but I'm excited to be put in this role and to help show we're still a great team."