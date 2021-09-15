A starter at last, Rockridge's McClain making the most of her opportunity

EDGINGTON — Before this volleyball season, Morgan McClain had yet to experience what it was like to be a varsity starter.
Not only did the Rockridge High School senior setter finally get that opportunity this year, she found herself having to replace one of the key contributors to last season's conference championship squad.
However, McClain has risen to that challenge in a big way to make the most of her opportunity and become a major force for a Rocket club looking to repeat in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
"I was really excited. This is my senior year, and I wanted to step into this role," said this week's Illinois Pacesetter.
McClain proved she was ready for it as she tallied 45 assists in the Rockets' league wins over Riverdale and Erie-Prophetstown last week. Those victories helped Rockridge (9-2) remain unbeaten in five Three Rivers West matches nearly halfway through the conference schedule.
"I knew we could have a very good year, and I wanted to be a part of it," she added. "There was definitely a lot of pressure on us to keep up what we did last year, but I'm excited to be put in this role and to help show we're still a great team."
McClain had the unenviable task of filling Nicole Sedam's shoes as the Rockridge setter and doing so as a relative newcomer to the program, having transferred from Pleasant Valley prior to her junior school year.
She got to familiarize herself with her new teammates last spring, when the Rockets finished 12-3 and posted a 9-1 mark to claim the conference championship in the COVID-19 altered season.
"I already knew Kierney (senior middle hitter Kierney McDonald) from our club volleyball team, Iowa Select," McClain said. "Everyone was super welcoming to me last year. This is a close team, which is nice.
"It's made it easy for me to come into this role, because they want what's best for me."
Entering this week, McClain not only leads the team with her 179 assists and 11 service aces, but has taken on a significant defensive role with 66 digs, another team high.
Rockridge coach Candy Lopez, who knew that Sedam's graduation left a big hole in the lineup, has been more than pleased at the job McClain has done.
"Morgan's worked hard and didn't miss any steps in filling some big shoes," Lopez said. "She's really stepped up for us as a leader. She has a great personality, is very positive and gets along well with everybody."
Even though McClain came into the Rockridge program last year without any prior varsity volleyball experience, she showed even then what she was capable of, causing Lopez to contemplate a change in her offensive scheme.
"Nicole, obviously, was good at what she did," she said, "but last year, I had to decide whether to play a 5-1 offense or a 6-2."
The Rockets opted for a 5-1 set in the spring season which left McClain filling a reserve role last season. Still, she worked to prepare herself for what she knew would be her role this fall.
"I worked a lot last year with the hitters, even though I wasn't on the court that much (during matches)," McClain said. "I was ready for this year. I still feel some pressure to prove myself, but that's because I put it on myself."
She has taken that pressure and used it in a positive way, not only elevating her own play, but keeping the Rockets soaring at a high level.
With a postseason to look forward to after last spring's abbreviated campaign, McClain feels that what she and her teammates have accomplished so far is only the beginning.
"I've got a lot of confidence in our team, and I believe that we can make a run," she said. "We're all determined to go far."