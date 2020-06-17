Adams takes over Orion volleyball program

After her playing days ended, Adams continued to learn, first during her initial three-year apprenticeship under Wheeler, then three subsequent seasons (2014-16) on Angie Nelson's Sherrard staff as the junior varsity coach and varsity assistant and then spending the 2017 and '18 seasons as Kelly Young's varsity assistant at Rock Island.

"I knew that I'd get a feel for the (Three Rivers West Division) coaching at Sherrard, and at Rock Island, I got a feel for the Western Big 6 and playing at that level," she said. "All of that prepared me for last season, and for my new position."

Adams takes over a program that will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of its 40-1, second-place state finish this coming autumn.

She will benefit this season from having worked with the Chargers' returning nucleus of six seniors, a group that includes such standouts as first-team All-TRAC West libero Kati Kratzberg, setter Ashley Awbrey and middle hitter Hailey James.

She has also spent the last two winters coaching Orion's seventh-grade squad, which has enabled her to get to know the newer players that are set to move up to the varsity ranks. Adams and all of her players are anxious to get a new era started in just over two months time.