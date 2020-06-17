Adams takes over Orion volleyball program

ORION — Sydney Adams will be stepping into some big shoes in her first volleyball head-coaching assignment.
And she's doing it at her high school alma mater.
But as the 2011 Orion High School graduate prepares to succeed her former coach, Jack Wheeler, who retired at the end of the 2019 fall campaign, she feels more than ready to take on such a tall task.
For starters, Adams spent last fall as one of Wheeler's varsity assistants and his freshman-sophomore coach during a season in which the Chargers finished 37-2 and won their second Class 2A sectional championship in five seasons. She previously served her alma mater as a volunteer assistant from 2011-13.
"I saw what Jack did for the program, and I wanted to be a part of that," said Adams, who was part of three straight 1A regional-title teams from 2009-11 during her years in a Charger uniform before going on to play at Black Hawk College and eventually graduate from Western Illinois.
She also took inspiration from Wheeler's predecessor at Orion, Natalie Weller, who from 1997-2005 led the Chargers to a pair of sectional titles and the Class A state quarterfinals in 2000.
"When I started coaching and student-teaching, Natalie was a big role model for me," Adams said. "I babysat for her when I was growing up, and I got to see how she was as a mom, a teacher and a coach. I learned so much from her."
After her playing days ended, Adams continued to learn, first during her initial three-year apprenticeship under Wheeler, then three subsequent seasons (2014-16) on Angie Nelson's Sherrard staff as the junior varsity coach and varsity assistant and then spending the 2017 and '18 seasons as Kelly Young's varsity assistant at Rock Island.
"I knew that I'd get a feel for the (Three Rivers West Division) coaching at Sherrard, and at Rock Island, I got a feel for the Western Big 6 and playing at that level," she said. "All of that prepared me for last season, and for my new position."
Adams takes over a program that will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of its 40-1, second-place state finish this coming autumn.
She will benefit this season from having worked with the Chargers' returning nucleus of six seniors, a group that includes such standouts as first-team All-TRAC West libero Kati Kratzberg, setter Ashley Awbrey and middle hitter Hailey James.
She has also spent the last two winters coaching Orion's seventh-grade squad, which has enabled her to get to know the newer players that are set to move up to the varsity ranks. Adams and all of her players are anxious to get a new era started in just over two months time.
"I know they're all ready," Adams said. "After I got approved as head coach, they were all about, 'When can we start, what can we do?' They're eager to get the season started and continue at that level. With COVID, we haven't been able to do any volleyball stuff, just be in the weight room the last two weeks, but they're ready to get back to working on their skills.
"That's made my job a lot easier, that's for sure. They've accepted me quickly. When Jack retired, I felt like this was a good opportunity, and my experience here in the past will be very beneficial. We're ready to pick up where we left off."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!