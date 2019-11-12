CEDAR RAPIDS -- They thoroughly dominated early, encountered a slight hiccup in the middle and regained control late.

Making its first state tournament appearance in six years, Pleasant Valley's volleyball team was anything but timid or overwhelmed Tuesday afternoon.

Behind aggressive serving and its best blocking performance of the season, Class 5A seventh-ranked PV ousted second-ranked Iowa City Liberty in a state quarterfinal at the U.S. Cellular Center, 25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20.

"We definitely came out with a lot of energy, just that mentality we were going to leave it all on the floor," setter Kora Ruff said. "We came out strong and caught them off-guard."

It was PV's 30th win of the season. It also was the program's first state tournament victory since 2012.

The Spartans face third-ranked West Des Moines Valley (41-4) in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday.

"It is a great step in the direction of the things we want to accomplish," PV coach Amber Hall said. "The legacy and tradition we have here at PV inspired these girls and keep pushing them toward the ultimate goal to be state champions."

Liberty (34-3) had dropped only five sets since Sept. 24, a span of 22 matches.

PV threw the first punch and then a second.

Hall's team never trailed in the first two sets. It bolted to a 6-1 lead in the opener and built a 12-2 cushion in the second.

"We came out a little flat, and they took it to us from the get-go with its serve," Liberty coach Randy Dolson said. "You can live and die by the sword, which is the serve, and they lived by it."

PV unleashed a dozen aces in the match, five from Ilah Perez-Johnson and three from Emily Wood.

Even when the Spartans weren't getting free points, they had the Lightning scrambling.

"It was really big," Perez-Johnson said. "That was part of our game plan. We wanted to be aggressive but consistent in our serves."

That serving helped set up PV's defense.

The Spartans finished with a season-high 18 blocks, two more than their previous high against Clinton on Sept. 24.

Erica Brohm had six blocks while Kaitlyn Morgan recorded five and Wood had four.

"We spent a lot of time doing that in practice," Morgan said. "We worked on defense and made sure we were in the right spots for blocking."

Hall said her team watched a significant amount of film and pinpointed some tendencies with Liberty's attackers.

"Getting blocked slows down the mentality of the other team," Hall said. "I thought our girls were disciplined enough to follow through and do the little things. That added up to a really big thing."

Liberty closed with a 9-2 flurry in the third to extend the match.

The Lightning jumped in front 9-4 in the fourth, but the Spartans did not get rattled.

"We just took a deep breath in that fourth set and regrouped," Ruff said. "We knew they were going to fight back, so we had to battle through that."

Morgan's team-high 11th kill of the match drew the Spartans even at 14.

Wood led PV to the finish line.

She had three kills and an ace to put the Spartans in front 22-17. Perez-Johnson forced a sideout with a kill and punctuated the win with a kill on match point.

"I didn't realize what happened," Perez-Johnson said. "I turned around and Emily was hugging me. It was an amazing feeling."

Perez-Johnson had 10 kills and Wood finished with eight. Ruff facilitated the offense with 40 assists and was 21 of 22 serving.

"Our seniors really showed their experience today," Ruff said. "They helped calm us young ones down."

