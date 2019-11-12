Pleasant Valley players Emily Wood, Kora Ruff, center, and Ilah Perez-Johnson celebrate a fourth-set point against Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans pulled out a 25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20 win.
Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm, center, and her teammates celebrate a point during the team's four-set win over Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday at the Class 5A state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Pleasant Valley's Kaitlyn Morgan defends Liberty's Gracie Gingerich during Tuesday afternoon's Class 5A state quarterfinal. Morgan had 11 kills and five blocks for the Spartans in the victory.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
CEDAR RAPIDS -- They thoroughly dominated early, encountered a slight hiccup in the middle and regained control late.
Making its first state tournament appearance in six years, Pleasant Valley's volleyball team was anything but timid or overwhelmed Tuesday afternoon.
Behind aggressive serving and its best blocking performance of the season, Class 5A seventh-ranked PV ousted second-ranked Iowa City Liberty in a state quarterfinal at the U.S. Cellular Center, 25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20.
"We definitely came out with a lot of energy, just that mentality we were going to leave it all on the floor," setter Kora Ruff said. "We came out strong and caught them off-guard."
It was PV's 30th win of the season. It also was the program's first state tournament victory since 2012.
The Spartans face third-ranked West Des Moines Valley (41-4) in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Thursday.
"It is a great step in the direction of the things we want to accomplish," PV coach Amber Hall said. "The legacy and tradition we have here at PV inspired these girls and keep pushing them toward the ultimate goal to be state champions."
Liberty (34-3) had dropped only five sets since Sept. 24, a span of 22 matches.
PV threw the first punch and then a second.
Hall's team never trailed in the first two sets. It bolted to a 6-1 lead in the opener and built a 12-2 cushion in the second.
"We came out a little flat, and they took it to us from the get-go with its serve," Liberty coach Randy Dolson said. "You can live and die by the sword, which is the serve, and they lived by it."
PV unleashed a dozen aces in the match, five from Ilah Perez-Johnson and three from Emily Wood.
Even when the Spartans weren't getting free points, they had the Lightning scrambling.
"It was really big," Perez-Johnson said. "That was part of our game plan. We wanted to be aggressive but consistent in our serves."