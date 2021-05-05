All-LTC volleyball team announced

Princeville dominated the recently concluded Lincoln Trail Conference volleyball season, rolling to its third straight league title with a 10-0 showing, and also led the league's all-conference honorees as well.

Among area squads, Annawan held onto second place in the LTC going into the season's final days. However, an 18-25, 25-22, 25-13 loss to United enabled the Red Storm to finish 7-3 and finish as runner-up, one game ahead of five teams that finished 6-4, a quintet that included Annawan along with Wethersfield and Mercer County.

As expected, the Lady Princes dominated the LTC's all-conference first team with five of the 10 selections and had eight All-LTC honorees overall. The trio of United, Annawan and Wethersfield combined for four first-team all-conference picks.

Representing the Red Storm (8-6) were the junior duo of libero/outside hitter Maddy Diaz and outside hitter Veronica Miller. For Annawan's Bravettes (6-6), senior outside hitter Ella Manuel earned first-team kudos, as did freshman standout Emma Ellenberger of the Wethersfield Lady Geese (10-9).