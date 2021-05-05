All-LTC volleyball team announced

Princeville dominated the recently concluded Lincoln Trail Conference volleyball season, rolling to its third straight league title with a 10-0 showing, and also led the league's all-conference honorees as well.
Among area squads, Annawan held onto second place in the LTC going into the season's final days. However, an 18-25, 25-22, 25-13 loss to United enabled the Red Storm to finish 7-3 and finish as runner-up, one game ahead of five teams that finished 6-4, a quintet that included Annawan along with Wethersfield and Mercer County.
As expected, the Lady Princes dominated the LTC's all-conference first team with five of the 10 selections and had eight All-LTC honorees overall. The trio of United, Annawan and Wethersfield combined for four first-team all-conference picks.
Representing the Red Storm (8-6) were the junior duo of libero/outside hitter Maddy Diaz and outside hitter Veronica Miller. For Annawan's Bravettes (6-6), senior outside hitter Ella Manuel earned first-team kudos, as did freshman standout Emma Ellenberger of the Wethersfield Lady Geese (10-9).
Annawan's duo of junior Cassidy Miller and freshman Kaylee Celus earned second-team honors, with senior Emily Miller an honorable mention pick. Wethersfield senior Jasira Stevenson landed on the second team, with classmate Natalie Cone joining Geese freshman Raqi Young on the honorable mention list.
Mercer County (9-4) was represented by the second-team duo of senior Bella Cuellar and junior Kiersten Cox, with senior Anna Wagner an honorable mention choice. Ridgewood (6-6), which finished 5-5 in LTC play, had seniors Madi Jones and Kendall Lewis earn second team and honorable mention, respectively.