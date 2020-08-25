All three North Scott setters flourish in sweep over Clinton

ELDRIDGE — North Scott's volleyball team started Tuesday night's season opener with three setters auditioning for the job.
Coach Taryn VanEarwage didn't get any closer to making a decision after what she witnessed in Class 4A ninth-ranked North Scott's 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 sweep over Clinton at The Pit.
All three — juniors Alyssa Atzen and Katherine Belken along with sophomore Nora Ralfs — were brilliant distributing the ball and combined to go 28 of 29 from the service line.
"Eventually, hopefully one steps up and adds something to the team that the others don't," VanEarwage said. "It was definitely necessary for us to play around with it in a game-like setting so I could give them each opportunities to show me what they can do.
"All three performed really well tonight."
North Scott used two setters last season. Sam Lee graduated. Taylor Robertson elected not to come out this fall.
Atzen started each of the sets, but the Lancers didn't skip a beat when Belken or Ralfs stepped on the floor. Atzen finished with a dozen assists while Ralfs had 10 and Belken contributed nine.
Atzen and Ralfs weren't on varsity last year. Belken played in only three sets.
"Right now, they're all still in the running," junior Ella McLaughlin said. "It will be interesting to see who eventually wins the race for it."
North Scott's attackers said it hasn't been too much of an adjustment.
"We all work together in practice and get a lot of reps in practice," junior Grace Graham said. "So they know where we want it."
North Scott raced out to quick starts in the first two sets. It tallied 10 of the first 11 points in the opener and eight of the first nine in the second.
Clinton didn't provide much resistance until the third set of the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener.
"We've got a long ways to go," River Queens coach Micah Cewe said. "I'm a little disappointed in how we performed tonight. We played very flat in the first two games — no emotion, no energy and that's not like us.
"North Scott outplayed us. They were more athletic, more physical and they put balls away. We were very tentative tonight."
McLaughlin finished with a match-high 14 kills while Graham had eight.
They are the only two Lancers coming into the season with varsity experience.
"Emma (Powell) and Kendall (McNaull) were our go-to people last year," McLaughlin said. "I had a lesser role on the team, but I'm excited to be that person this year."
North Scott was scrappy on defense, too. The Lancers finished with 63 digs in the match, led by 18 from libero Melena Knutsen and 14 from Graham.
Defense has been a focal point for the Lancers in preseason workouts.
"We relied on our offense a lot last year, but our defense has looked really, really good so far," VanEarwage said. "Our passers are getting the ball to our setters, which allows them to go to work and get it to our hitters."
Clinton led for portions of the third set, as late as 14-13, but three service errors hindered the River Queens down the stretch.
Sophomore Makayla Howard paced the River Queens with 13 kills.
"We've got an experienced senior group defensively, but we need to find some offense," Cewe said. "Jamie (Greenwalt, setter) will step into the job and get it done, but it is going to take some time.
"We didn't get time over the summer and the preseason to establish that relationship between setter and hitter."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!