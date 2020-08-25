All three North Scott setters flourish in sweep over Clinton

North Scott's attackers said it hasn't been too much of an adjustment.

"We all work together in practice and get a lot of reps in practice," junior Grace Graham said. "So they know where we want it."

North Scott raced out to quick starts in the first two sets. It tallied 10 of the first 11 points in the opener and eight of the first nine in the second.

Clinton didn't provide much resistance until the third set of the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener.

"We've got a long ways to go," River Queens coach Micah Cewe said. "I'm a little disappointed in how we performed tonight. We played very flat in the first two games — no emotion, no energy and that's not like us.

"North Scott outplayed us. They were more athletic, more physical and they put balls away. We were very tentative tonight."

McLaughlin finished with a match-high 14 kills while Graham had eight.

They are the only two Lancers coming into the season with varsity experience.

"Emma (Powell) and Kendall (McNaull) were our go-to people last year," McLaughlin said. "I had a lesser role on the team, but I'm excited to be that person this year."