Alleman volleyball drops back and forth match against Galesburg

First-year Alleman volleyball coach Morgan Maddox sees a great deal of potential in her team and is hoping to build both improved culture and confidence as the 2021 season develops.
The wins, she hopes, will come.
The Pioneers fell to 0-4 on the season with a 25-20, 25-16 loss to Galesburg on Tuesday evening at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium. The Silver Streaks picked up their first victory to move to 1-3 on the season.
The first set opened in back-and-forth fashion with multiple lead changes and strong net play by Alleman junior Regan Bowling and Galesburg senior Elizabeth Campbell. The Pioneers grabbed a 12-11 lead on a power serve by senior Erinn Hoffman after a series of error-free points by both teams.
Galesburg tied the contest on an out serve by Alleman, took the lead on a kill by senior Audree Peck and never looked back to win the first set.
Alleman was able to stay within striking distance early in the second set on the aggressive play of Bowling and junior Avrie Schmidt at the net, and strong work by junior Anne VanDeHeede in setting up shots and keeping balls in play. Galesburg, however, eventually embarked on a 6-0 run to lead 14-8 and expanded their lead to 21-12 behind Campbell and junior Abby Endthoff. Alleman run to get within 5 but could get no closer.
“After Alleman made a serious run in the second set, it was important for us to shore-up our defense, especially on push shots at the net that were catching us flat-footed,” said Galesburg coach Marla Clay. “Our defense has improved greatly since the start of the season, especially in our floor coverage and ability to dig and keep points alive.”
Bowling led Alleman with six kills and two blocks, with senior Izzy Pinc adding four kills. Annie VanDeHeede dished out 13 assists and Erinn Hoffman had a team-high six digs.
Galesburg was led by Abby Endthoff with four kills and Lily Hudgins with nine assists.
Both coaches cited the lack of practice time in the COVID-impacted season as contributing to their slow starts.
“In our case, many of our team members are also basketball players, and we are just now putting in the practice time needed to develop our rhythm and timing,” Clay said.
Alleman’s Coach Maddox is focused on instilling the trust and confidence needed to win consistently.
“We played well against United Township, and tonight against Galesburg, our mistakes in key situations held us back, but with each match I am seeing improvement and watching many of our players step forward and make the kinds of contributions that will help us win in the near future.”
In just her first season at the helm, Maddox is dedicated to building a solid foundation for Pioneer volleyball.
“We are committed to developing a youth feeder program for Alleman volleyball that teaches our players the skills and strategy to compete at a high level, and as an Alleman graduate, it is my goal to get many of our current and future players ready to compete at the collegiate level,” Maddox said.