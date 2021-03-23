Alleman volleyball drops back and forth match against Galesburg

“After Alleman made a serious run in the second set, it was important for us to shore-up our defense, especially on push shots at the net that were catching us flat-footed,” said Galesburg coach Marla Clay. “Our defense has improved greatly since the start of the season, especially in our floor coverage and ability to dig and keep points alive.”

Bowling led Alleman with six kills and two blocks, with senior Izzy Pinc adding four kills. Annie VanDeHeede dished out 13 assists and Erinn Hoffman had a team-high six digs.

Galesburg was led by Abby Endthoff with four kills and Lily Hudgins with nine assists.

Both coaches cited the lack of practice time in the COVID-impacted season as contributing to their slow starts.

“In our case, many of our team members are also basketball players, and we are just now putting in the practice time needed to develop our rhythm and timing,” Clay said.

Alleman’s Coach Maddox is focused on instilling the trust and confidence needed to win consistently.