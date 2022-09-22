Alleman volleyball eyeing more productive second half

The Alleman and Galesburg volleyball teams squared off Thursday evening to wrap up the first half of their Western Big 6 Conference schedules.

Even though the Pioneers fell 25-20, 25-15 to the Silver Streaks to finish the first half of their league slate at 0-7, head coach Morgan DeBruine is pleased with the steady progress her squad is making.

"We're starting to turn the corner in terms of using our front row as a weapon," said DeBruine, whose club is now 3-10 overall, "and we're getting a lot of good moves from our freshman setter (Megan Hulke). She's doing a great job, and she's got a lot of potential."

Hulke tallied 15 assists in Thursday's match at Don Morris Gymnasium in Rock Island and set the table for a nine-kill performance by her older sister, junior middle hitter Clair Hulke.

Iris Reynolds added four kills for the host Pioneers, with Tyla Thomas notching four digs and Sasha Cornillaud adding a pair of aces.

"We really respect the program Galesburg has going," said DeBruine. "Coach (Mindy) Matthews is doing a good job with them, but I felt like coming in, we were pretty evenly matched with them."

For the better part of both sets, the Pioneers (3-10 overall) and the Silver Streaks (7-9, 3-4 Big 6) played like two evenly matched clubs, with several instances of the teams trading points back and forth.

Ultimately, the difference for Galesburg in each game was a pair of sustained runs.

With the first set tied at 19-19, the Streaks put together the first of those runs by scoring six of the final seven points to gain the early advantage.

"We knew we had to be ready for anything," said Galesburg junior setter/outside hitter Kiarra Kilgore. "They could come out and have a good game at any time, so we had to be prepared."

Kilgore turned in a strong all-around match for Galesburg with 17 assists, six digs, five kills, two blocks and an ace. Her efforts helped the Streaks to finish the first half of their league slate on a high note.

"We've played every team in the Big 6 now," she said. "Now, we get to start over in the next month."

In the second game, Galesburg rattled off a 6-1 run to take an early 9-5 lead, but the Pioneers battled back to close the gap to 9-8 on a Gaby Bazaldua kill.

At that point, senior outside hitter Capre Ferguson stepped to the service line and dished out four points and all three of her aces as the Streaks went up 14-8, gradually stretching that lead to 18-10.

The play of Kilgore and Ferguson was augmented by Abbott Matthews' six kills, with Taylor Raska adding five kills and three digs.

Like Kilgore, Ferguson (eight digs, six kills) is looking forward to the second half of the conference season.

"Now we know how (each Big 6) team plays," she said. "We've had a chance to scout them and know where their serve-receive is at and where they like to hit. I feel like the second go-around is going to be better."

For her part, DeBruine hopes the effort Alleman showed at times Thursday night can carry over as the season carries on.

"We're making the games closer," she said. "We just need to learn how to continue to push, instead of playing too careful."