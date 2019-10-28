PORT BYRON, Ill. — It is an old postseason cliche that everyone starts over at 0-0. For the Alleman volleyball team, Monday night's Class 2A Riverdale Regional was indeed a fresh start.
After posting just two wins in 32 regular-season matches, the 12th-seeded Pioneers came out Monday and played like a team with a clean slate as they swept No. 7 Sherrard 25-16, 25-19 to advance to Tuesday's semifinal round.
"That was really fun," said a smiling Alleman coach Andrea Larsen, whose 3-30 squad goes for a second straight postseason upset when it faces third-seeded Bureau Valley (18-12) at 6:30 p.m.
The 5:30 p.m. semifinal pits Erie-Prophetstown (14-18-2) against second-seeded Riverdale (16-14-2) after the Panthers battled past Rockridge 21-25, 25-16, 25-19 in Monday's opener.
"It's the same thing with our tough competition and playing in a tough conference all year; then we come here and see teams our size, and we capitalize on the things we've been working on all year," Larsen continued. "We came in here with a couple of goals, and we met all of them. This was definitely an all-around win."
The Pioneers came out playing like a team with nothing to lose, and it showed as they scored six of the first eight points behind a pair of Errin Hoffman aces and gradually worked their way to a 13-7 lead. Sherrard (12-18) battled to within 16-13 on a kill and an ace by Sarah Sorrell, but Alleman answered with a 7-2 run.
"Alleman plays in a tough conference, and they came in here with nothing to lose," Sherrard coach Amy Mitton said. "We did not play well. We struggled from the beginning; we couldn't attack and we gave up a lot of free balls."
Still, the Tigers dug in their heels after three straight Colleen Kenney aces gave the Pioneers an early 8-4 lead in the second game. They went up 10-9 on a Lauren McMillin ace and gradually built a 14-11 lead and appeared to finally have momentum on their side.
But with the front-line trio of Izzy Pinc (seven kills, three blocks), Sydney Bowling (six kills, three blocks) and Hoffman (five kills) leading the way, Alleman cashed in on a string of Sherrard miscues to go on a 7-0 run and take the lead for good at 18-14, although the Tigers got within three twice down the stretch.
"We knew that this is the place to start, to put an effort in and to show everyone that we've been working hard and that we've got good players," said Pinc. "We had to put the pressure on, get ahead and they see if they would make mistakes."
The Pioneers hope to continue playing with house money tonight, and book themselves a spot in Thursday's championship match.
"This is fun. We're looking forward to (tonight)," Bowling said. "We've got nothing to lose, so we want to leave it all out there. That way, even if we don't win, we'll have no regrets."
Panthers outlast Rockets: After a late push in the first set of Monday's opener came up short against the ninth-seeded Rockets (15-17-1), No. 10 E-P shook off a 7-5 deficit early in the second game and found new life, going on a 10-2 run to take 15-9 lead and gradually opening up a nine-point advantage.
The Panthers then fell behind 7-2 to open the third set, but caught fire behind aces by Emma Davis and Ady Scott and eventually went up 11-10 on an Emily Brooks kill, part of a 6-1 spurt that gave E-P a 15-12 advantage.
"It's kind of been our M.O. to play three games all year," said E-P coach Heather Bruns. "The girls knew they could do it after the first-game loss, but fighting back from a deficit in the third game was a big confidence-builder."
Led by a monster performance from Brooks (16 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks), plus 27 assists, 11 digs and three aces from fellow junior Baylee Anderson and Scott's 10 kills, the Panthers held firm after Rockridge tied it at 17-17 on a Kierney McDonald kill, scoring six of the next eight points.
"We're really focused on what we're doing, and what we need to do in order to win," said Anderson. "We know we can hang with Riverdale."
Brooks feels Monday's performance was the continuation of what has been a solid second half to E-P's season. "We've picked up the energy, and we're really connecting as a team," she said. "We're really confident in our ability to push through."
For the Rockets, strong efforts by Nicole Sedam (24 assists, 10 digs, two aces), Eden DeTombe and Mia Freyermuth (eight kills each) and Kira Nelson (11 digs, six kills) were not quite enough to survive and advance.
"This was a bit indicative of our season. We've had a lot of ups and downs," said Rockridge coach Candy Lopez. "I knew this team could come back and play fabulous in the third game. I felt like we could come back, but unfortunately we didn't."