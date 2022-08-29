Alleman volleyball storms back in second set to win its first match of the season

A timeout changed it all.

Trailing 22-17 in the second set, Alleman High School volleyball had made four straight hitting errors. A third set seemed all but certain.

Well, it wasn’t.

Senior Iris Reynolds and junior Clair Hulke stormed back to give Alleman its first win of the season, a 25-17, 26-24 sweep over Avingdon-Avon on Monday inside Don Morris Gym.

“This team definitely has a different mentality than our past teams,” coach Morgan DeBruine said. “If we were down in years prior, we had no ability to come back like that. This year we have a lot of really young girls vying for their spot on the floor so we can have days where they are just trying to play together, so I was absolutely thrilled to see them have a comeback in a game like that.”

Down five, DeBruine called timeout and told her team they had the talent to win the set. And it worked. A rattled Pioneer squad entered the huddle, but a confident group emerged onto the court a minute later.

“We had an attitude change,” Reynolds said. “We all wanted to get the win. Once we got the crowd hyped, and especially the student section, we all got in a good mood. It was able to push us through.”

Reynolds started it all. She connected with a kill to cut the deficit to four, and then two Tornado hitting errors closed the gap even more. Alleman fell behind 23-20, but Reynolds found open space hitting the ball backwards over the net just trying to save a rally, and followed that with an ace.

It was Reynolds’ play that flipped a likely third set into an Alleman sweep.

“(Reynolds is a leader),” DeBruine said. “She is one of our seniors that has started for four years. Nothing drops around her and she understands where she is spatially on the court. She always knows where to place the ball to our hitters on the block and she is a great personality on the bench. She is one of our captains for a reason and she made a huge impact tonight for sure.”

Two points later, Hulke ended it with a powerful kill on the backline for her sixth kill of the game, a team high.

Hulke also had a team-high four aces, eight digs and three blocks. The six-rotation player was quite literally involved in almost every single play, offensively or defensively, for the Pioneers on Monday.

“It really is amazing,” DeBruine said. “She’s just a pure athlete. We actually started her on the outside the first couple of games this season because she has a heavy arm, but she wasn’t finding her groove there so we moved her back to the middle, which is her bread and butter. Tonight you could see her comfort was there.”

Alleman had led 12-6 early in the second set, but a 14-3 run by the Tornadoes flipped the second set in a hurry.

Despite that, the first set was won by Alleman with ease.

Avingdon-Avon made 12 errors and never got closer than four points after it was 13-9. The Pioneers cruised to a 25-17 set win to open the match after a Tornado kill attempt sailed long to end it.

Miracle Martensen is a player to watch for Alleman during the season. The senior was unable to walk after extensive injuries to her spine and legs in the August 2020 derecho, but she not only started for the Pioneers on Monday but recorded a clutch ace to tie things at 23-23 in the second set.

“I think the girls look up to (Martensen) and admire her a lot,” DeBruine said. “I think they have turned the corner from seeing her as someone who had something happen to them into seeing her as the athlete she is. She shows up every day and always asks to get better. She doesn’t skip a single drill or workout. She is a doing a fantastic job.”

Martensen was just a part of the effort Monday that earned Alleman its first win of the season. The Pioneers started last season 2-10 before ending the year with seven wins, but the team wants to use this early season victory as momentum heading forward.

“Last year we didn’t get things going until the end of the season, so to get this win early is really big for us,” Hulke said. “Hopefully, we can keep this going. We have two more games this week and if we carry this energy into those games we can have a really good week that turns into a good season.”