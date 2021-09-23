Alleman volleyball sweeps Galesburg in front of loud crowd

Even in a noisy gym, the Alleman’s Clair Hulke had kills and blocks that sounded as loud as cannons in the Pioneers' sweep of Galesburg.
The sophomore middle blocker ended with a team-high seven blocks and five kills, making her presence felt as Alleman grabbed the 25-14, 25-21 straight set victory.
“(Hulke) is a beast,” Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine said. “She’s been a dominating force. She has a wonderful attitude and she is a natural athlete. You teach her one thing and she immediately runs with it and is eager for more information. She did a fantastic job tonight.”
The game started with a Hulke block, and Alleman never looked back. The Pioneers kept the lead the entire first set, aided by a mid-set 5-0 run that extended the Alleman lead from 15-11 to 20-11, all but closing the door on Galesburg.
The only thing that seemed to go wrong for the Pioneers in the first set was an uncontrollable factor — the roof. The low ceiling inside Don Morris Gym caused more than one ball to be hit off the beams, just to fly back down twice as fast.
The Pioneers only had to sit and watch as the serve from the Silver Streaks sailed far out of bounds, sealing Alleman’s 25-14 set victory.
The second set was much more competitive. The Pioneers quickly earned a 7-2 lead thanks to two blocks and a kill from Hulke, but the defense suddenly got out of sorts and Galesburg was able to tie the game at 9-9. It was a sudden collapse, and there was a brief moment of worry around the gym.
“The girls’ main issue is confidence,” DeBruine said. “They don’t understand how powerful they are. I think they really used a lot from our cheering section today. I honestly think we have so many weapons on our team and I don’t even know if they think of themselves as weapons. They really showed resilience tonight and I was really proud of them.”
That resileience showed with Alleman leading 17-16. Senior libero Colleen Kenney got to a ball on what looked like a guaranteed point for the Silver Streaks and blasted a kill over the net without it being properly set up.
“Kenney is obviously a beast,” DeBruine said. “She doesn’t let anything drop.”
Kenney followed that up with an ace, giving the Pioneers a 19-16 lead. However, Galesburg would tie it up at 20 and force an Alleman timeout.
“Galesburg started to notice our blocking was strong so they started to find other open spaces,” DeBruine said. “Once we fixed that and our girls were willing to dive for balls and do whatever it takes to keep the point alive, we were able to run away with it. That got us back in the game and proved there wasn’t a spot on the floor we couldn’t get to.”
Those fixes allowed Alleman to jump out to a 24-20 lead after the break, with Kenney making some fantastic plays, including one dig that knocked her backwards, in order for Alleman to win the set 25-21.
It was a sweep for the Pioneers just four days after Galesburg defeated Alleman 2-0.
“I think last time we played them we 100% played down to their level,” DeBruine said. “I respect their coach and team and they are doing a good job, but we should have had them last week. The girls were not playing to their potential or willing to dive and put their bodies on the line. We were putting ourselves in system tonight with great passing. It was a different mindset really. These girls are so capable, they just need to have that mindset.”
The confidence DeBruine mentioned was easy to come by because it was given by the student section all night. The students were loud, and the noise was undoubtedly impacting the game.
“I think (the crowd) was a huge contributor,” DeBruine said. “Our girls are so physically able, but their biggest detriment was that they didn’t have the knowledge yet that they did. I think just feeling encouragement from external pressures was huge. It helped a lot.”
The win was Alleman’s second in the Western Big 6. The Pioneers defeated UTHS back on Sept. 4. Outside hitter Rhyca Fullerlove led the team with six kills. Kenney had 18 digs.
Alleman (2-7 WB6) will return to the court in a triangular at 10 a.m. Saturday with matches against Geneseo and Moline at home.