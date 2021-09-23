Alleman volleyball sweeps Galesburg in front of loud crowd

Even in a noisy gym, the Alleman’s Clair Hulke had kills and blocks that sounded as loud as cannons in the Pioneers' sweep of Galesburg.

The sophomore middle blocker ended with a team-high seven blocks and five kills, making her presence felt as Alleman grabbed the 25-14, 25-21 straight set victory.

“(Hulke) is a beast,” Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine said. “She’s been a dominating force. She has a wonderful attitude and she is a natural athlete. You teach her one thing and she immediately runs with it and is eager for more information. She did a fantastic job tonight.”

The game started with a Hulke block, and Alleman never looked back. The Pioneers kept the lead the entire first set, aided by a mid-set 5-0 run that extended the Alleman lead from 15-11 to 20-11, all but closing the door on Galesburg.

The only thing that seemed to go wrong for the Pioneers in the first set was an uncontrollable factor — the roof. The low ceiling inside Don Morris Gym caused more than one ball to be hit off the beams, just to fly back down twice as fast.

The Pioneers only had to sit and watch as the serve from the Silver Streaks sailed far out of bounds, sealing Alleman’s 25-14 set victory.