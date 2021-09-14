Allison's big night leads Rock Island volleyball past Geneseo

But it didn’t always sail smoothly for the Rocks.

The first set was close, but ugly. There were 23 combined hitting and service errors, exactly half of the total points scored in Rock Island’s eventual 29-27 first set win.

The Maple Leafs jumped out to an early 5-1 lead after the Rocks made five straight errors to give Geneseo a four-point lead without having a kill. That lead would be erased once Geneseo began making mistakes as well, and that would be the theme of the match until Rock Island took a 24-23 lead late.

Geneseo called a timeout and responded with a kill from middle blocker Hannah Copeland, one of her eight team-leading kills on the night.

However, a service error from Geneseo and kills from Rock Island’s Kayla Rice and Grace Gustafson put away the first set at 29-27.

“We finally started making fewer serving errors than our opponent,” Twing said. “They were giving us a lot of free balls and we were able to execute those into a high tempo offense, and that definitely helped us win that first set.”

The second set was much cleaner, for Rock Island at least, as Allison and sophomore outside hitter Addie Bomelyn led the charge.