Annawan, Orion draw No. 1 seeds for upcoming volleyball regionals

One team is very much in the hunt for a conference championship. The other is playing for an outright second-place finish.

However, one fact that binds the Annawan and Orion volleyball teams is that they are the two teams among the Illinois Quad Cities area to earn No. 1 seeds for the upcoming IHSA regionals.

The Chargers (23-7), who at 7-3 are assured of at least a share of second in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, earned a top seed in Class 2A and will also get to serve as a regional host in two weeks' time.

Orion opens its postseason two weeks from Tuesday, taking on the winner between No. 7 Riverdale (9-14) and No. 9 Kewanee (9-17-1). The other Oct. 24 first-round matchup pits No. 5 Mercer County (12-12) against No. 11 Alleman (4-18), with that winner taking on fourth-seeded Knoxville (16-8-1).

In Class 1A, the Bravettes (22-3) also drew a No. 1 seed and will also serve as a regional host. Currently 6-1 and tied for second in the Lincoln Trail Conference with Wethersfield, Annawan opens two weeks from Wednesday against either No. 10 Amboy (4-17) or No. 11 Ridgewood (4-21).

Another area team at the Annawan Regional is Morrison (3-19), which is seeded 12th and opens up against No. 6 Hanover River Ridge (13-12-3).

Local quartet garner No. 2 seeds: Four other local squads, running the gamut across all four classes, ended up capturing No. 2 seeds for the upcoming postseason.

That quartet includes Western Big 6 leader Moline (18-8). At 11-0 in the conference with a 31-match league winning streak, the Maroons have clinched at least a share of the Big 6 championship.

Set to host one of the Nov. 4 super-sectional matches in Class 4A, Moline's postseason journey begins at the three-team Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional. The Maroons will start in the regional title match, awaiting the winner between No. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais (16-9) and No. 5 Minooka (10-15).

Alongside Moline as part of the 4A Normal Community Sectional complex is seventh-seeded United Township (2-16), which heads south to the Quincy Regional.

In 3A, Rock Island (13-8) will be the top seed at No. 2 at the Geneseo Regional, hosted by the third-seeded Lady Leafs (16-10) who at 8-3 are tied with the Lady Rocks for second in the Western Big 6.

The two would meet in the Oct. 27 title match should Rock Island get by No. 6 Sterling (9-14-2) and Geneseo best No. 5 LaSalle-Peru (12-11).

In 2A, Sherrard (22-5) recently clinched its second straight Three Rivers West Division championship and will head to the Hall Regional in Spring Valley as a No. 2 seed. That field also includes the Tigers' TRAC West rival, No. 3 Rockridge (17-10-1).

Should the Tigers and Rockets win their semifinal openers, they would meet on Oct. 27 for the regional championship.

In 1A, Wethersfield (18-5-1) drew the No. 2 seed. Sitting a half-game behind LTC leader Princeville along with Annawan, the Lady Geese also get to stay at home for the regional round and will open up two weeks from Wednesday against either No. 8 Peoria Christian (8-14) or No. 9 Galva (9-16).

Fulton also seeded third: Along with Geneseo and Rockridge, the Fulton Steamers (19-6-1) are a No. 3 seed and are headed to the Class 1A Polo Regional, which also includes Three Rivers East leader and No. 2 seed Sterling Newman (19-4-1).

Fulton opens up against Northwest Upstate Illini South rival and No. 14 Ashton-Franklin Center (2-21) seed in a first-round match at the seven-team gathering in Polo.