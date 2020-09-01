Antle, Wright fill leadership, offensive void for North in sweep

Davenport North had a polished and potent setter-outside hitter combo the past couple of seasons with Bailey Ortega and Justyus Jackson.
There was some uncertainty coming into the season how the Wildcats would fill the void of two all-Mississippi Athletic Conference performers.
Seniors Rileigh Antle and Layne Wright proved Tuesday night they can be the new pillars of North's attack.
Antle distributed 25 assists and Wright smacked a match-high 14 kills as North swept Davenport Central 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 in a conference volleyball match at North High School.
"We've definitely tried to adjust and fill those team leader positions to see who is going to stand out and pull the rest of the team with them," Antle said.
The Wildcats had a difficult first week. They stumbled in straight sets to Bettendorf and went winless in three matches at the MAC-MVC Challenge.
Coach Heath Donath's squad turned it around against a city rival.
North closed out sets well.
It won seven of the last nine points to take the opener, used a four-point run late in the second set to seize control and rattled off eight of the last nine points in set three to complete the sweep.
"We could have had a little more energy, but this was definitely a step up from our Bettendorf match," Wright said. "We stepped up and played as a team, put some points together."
Antle was a libero and defensive specialist as a sophomore. She missed all of last year after sustaining a knee injury a month before the season.
So when Ortega graduated, Donath turned the setter job over to Antle.
"Right about the time all the coronavirus stuff hit (in March) was when I was cleared to play," Antle said. "I tried to get in the gym, did some stuff on my own. Heath came to me and said, 'Someone has got to step up and I think you can do it.' I went all in for it."
Besides her 25 assists, Antle was 22 of 23 from the service line with four aces. She also recorded five digs.
"Luckily enough, (Rileigh) has got really good hands and is a heck of an athlete," Donath said. "She's come in and done what we need her to do this year. That was a piece I was really nervous about this year.
"It's a lot of pressure, being the quarterback of the team and mentally it is anguishing. She's really working on that aspect of it."
Wright, third on the team in kills last season, had twice as many kills as any other player in the match. She had just as much success with her back row attacks as she did up front.
The final two points of the match, in fact, came from Wright's attacks in the back row.
"We don't have a lot of hitters this year, so I just want to be an option whenever I can be," Wright said. "As I'm diving on the ground, my first thought is to get back up so I can be an option for my setter."
Libero Halle Walkup collected nine digs to lead the Wildcats while Wright had eight.
Service errors and erratic passing hindered Central in its season opener and head coach Luara Guttmann's debut.
The Blue Devils had a dozen service miscues for the match and 15 attack errors in the first two sets.
"A lot of first-match jitters," Guttmann said. "We're going to get our passes real perfect so we can run some more aggressive plays. We're right there, but we've got to tune some things up and we'll put the ball away."
Morgan Barker posted seven kills while Lilly Campbell had six kills, 12 assists and nine digs for the Blue Devils, who have two starters out with injury in Noelle Smith and Emily Beldock. Guttmann hopes Beldock can return relatively soon.
"For us, it is a matter of getting our team comfortable with our lineup," Guttmann said. "With two starters out, we did a great job with that today, communicating and making it work with different players. That piece will come through as our season progresses."
