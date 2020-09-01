Antle, Wright fill leadership, offensive void for North in sweep

Antle was a libero and defensive specialist as a sophomore. She missed all of last year after sustaining a knee injury a month before the season.

So when Ortega graduated, Donath turned the setter job over to Antle.

"Right about the time all the coronavirus stuff hit (in March) was when I was cleared to play," Antle said. "I tried to get in the gym, did some stuff on my own. Heath came to me and said, 'Someone has got to step up and I think you can do it.' I went all in for it."

Besides her 25 assists, Antle was 22 of 23 from the service line with four aces. She also recorded five digs.

"Luckily enough, (Rileigh) has got really good hands and is a heck of an athlete," Donath said. "She's come in and done what we need her to do this year. That was a piece I was really nervous about this year.

"It's a lot of pressure, being the quarterback of the team and mentally it is anguishing. She's really working on that aspect of it."

Wright, third on the team in kills last season, had twice as many kills as any other player in the match. She had just as much success with her back row attacks as she did up front.

The final two points of the match, in fact, came from Wright's attacks in the back row.