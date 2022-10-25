Area Regional Volleyball roundup

Class 4A Quincy Regional

UT bows out: United Township's season ended with a 24th consecutive loss as the Lady Panthers were swept 25-14, 25-10 by Normal Community at the IHSA Class 4A Quincy Regional. UT finishes its season at 2-26.

Class 2A Hall Regional

Sherrard, Rockridge to meet for title: A pair of Three Rivers West Division rivals will meet for the IHSA Class 2A Hall Regional championship Thursday evening in Spring Valley.

Second-seeded Sherrard (29-7) scored a 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Bureau Valley to move within one win of its first regional crown since 2010. The Tigers now hope to get over that hump after falling to Macomb in last year's regional title match at Sherrard.

Awaiting Sherrard will be No. 3 seeded Rockridge (21-11-1). The Rockets had to battle and overcome a second-set loss to take down Princeton 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 in Tuesday's second semifinal at Hall High School.

Rockridge also hopes to snap a lengthy title drought, last winning a regional championship in 2008.

Class 2A Rock Falls Regional

E-P falls in three: Rallying to force a winner-take-all third set after dropping the first game to Oregon, Erie-Prophetstown could not complete the comeback as it fell 25-15, 16-25, 25-16 to the fourth-seeded Hawks. The seventh-seeded Panthers close with a 15-15-3 mark.

Class 1A Annawan Regional

Morrison bows out: The Morrison Fillies had their season end in the opening round of the IHSA Class 1A Annawan Regional, getting swept 25-22, 25-12 by Hanover River Ridge. Morrison finishes its year with a 4-26 record.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett