Area volleyball: Rockets surge to top of Three Rivers West

"The Wednesday in-between those matches, we watched film and modified a lot of things we needed to," Lopez said. "We also realized that we lacked the aggressiveness we needed. It (the three-set win) definitely showed the difference between being tentative and being aggressive."

Playing its first nonconference match Monday against Alleman, Rockridge will have a pair of Three Rivers crossovers to fill the breach this week, traveling to Erie-Prophetstown (5-1, 4-0 TRAC East) on Wednesday and then going to Sterling Newman (6-1, all in TRAC East play) Friday.

Lopez hopes those recent additions to the Rockets' schedule will be just as challenging as the matchups with Riverdale would have been.

"They're playing very well; our juniors have added what we need, and the seniors have been strong," she said of her club. "They play so well together."

Among the senior group, the trio of setter Nicole Sedam (team highs of 109 assists, 47 digs and 12 service aces) and outside hitter Kira Nelson (44 kills, 40 digs, eight aces) and middle hitter Olivia Drish (35 digs, 22 kills) have been the heartbeat of the Rockridge squad, with junior middle blocker Kierney McDonald (35 kills, eight blocks) emerging as an equally powerful force.