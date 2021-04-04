Area volleyball: Rockets surge to top of Three Rivers West

EDGINGTON — Surging to the top of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division volleyball standings after last week, the Rockridge Rockets were anticipating the challenge of the next two weeks.
However, the reason why the Rockets currently enjoy a half-game edge with their 5-1 TRAC West record is the same reason why their eagerly awaited matchups with Riverdale on Tuesday and Thursday will not take place.
A pair of positive COVID-19 tests in the wake of Riverdale's three-set home win over fellow contender Fulton last Tuesday resulted in both programs going into a two-week quarantine and Rockridge losing the chance to test itself against the Rams (6-3, 4-1 Three Rivers West).
The Rockets do plan on facing the Steamers (5-2, 4-1) in a doubleheader on April 15 at Fulton's Stan Borgman Court.
"Fulton will be back from its two-week quarantine, but we're disappointed to not play Riverdale this week," Rockridge coach Candy Lopez said. "The girls were really looking forward to that, as a good measuring stick to see where we're at."
Even without this week's conference matchups, the Rockets showed their mettle two weeks ago when they split with another conference contender, Orion. After being swept 25-20, 26-24 by the Chargers at home, Rockridge returned the favor in the rematch with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 victory.
"The Wednesday in-between those matches, we watched film and modified a lot of things we needed to," Lopez said. "We also realized that we lacked the aggressiveness we needed. It (the three-set win) definitely showed the difference between being tentative and being aggressive."
Playing its first nonconference match Monday against Alleman, Rockridge will have a pair of Three Rivers crossovers to fill the breach this week, traveling to Erie-Prophetstown (5-1, 4-0 TRAC East) on Wednesday and then going to Sterling Newman (6-1, all in TRAC East play) Friday.
Lopez hopes those recent additions to the Rockets' schedule will be just as challenging as the matchups with Riverdale would have been.
"They're playing very well; our juniors have added what we need, and the seniors have been strong," she said of her club. "They play so well together."
Among the senior group, the trio of setter Nicole Sedam (team highs of 109 assists, 47 digs and 12 service aces) and outside hitter Kira Nelson (44 kills, 40 digs, eight aces) and middle hitter Olivia Drish (35 digs, 22 kills) have been the heartbeat of the Rockridge squad, with junior middle blocker Kierney McDonald (35 kills, eight blocks) emerging as an equally powerful force.
"Olivia, we put her in the middle this year. She'd never played middle, but we had a need there and she's stepped up; she's also been very good in the back row," said Lopez, who also noted the steady contributions of previously injury-plagued senior outside hitter Delaney Peterson.
"Kira, she's been our most solid hitter, passer and leader; she's a powerhouse on the floor and her communication skills have been fantastic. And Nicole has been phenomenal setting for us in our 5-1 offense as well as being our dig leader."
While the events of this week are beyond the Rockets' control, they have done a fine job of taking care of their own business. Last week's two-match sweep of Morrison, which enabled them to move atop the TRAC West standings, was proof of that.
"The team still played a dominant game," Lopez said, "got a lot of practice in with their plays, and kept things competitive. It seems like we're getting stronger as the season goes on."