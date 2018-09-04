The Davenport Assumption student section gave volleyball player Kylie Welch the nickname "The Beast'' during the first match of the season.
With the way Welch played Tuesday night against Davenport Central, it seems to fit.
The junior smashed a match-high 16 kills and helped the Knights gain control of an eventual 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-11 win over the Blue Devils in Mississippi Athletic Conference action in George Marshall Gym.
Central (2-6 overall, 1-2 MAC) actually came out and got after the visitors with crisp passing, a big net attack and clean play to take the first set. Nevaeh Camp and Raina Smith were nearly unstoppable in the first game, combing for eight kills for the Blue Devils. Welch actually had four of her kills in the first set but the visitors were undone by 13 unforced errors.
The match was still competitive midway through Game 2 but that is where Welch seemed to take over.
With the Knights down 14-11, Welch stepped up and dropped four of her six kills in the second game during a run that saw Assumption eventually take a 20-18 lead. Big kills from Carly King, Anna Voderhaar and sophomore Emma Schubert helped finish off the Game 2 win and completely shift the momentum for the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A.
"The student section says 'Feed the beast' and that's what we did. Kylie had a really great night," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "I tell Kylie to get into beast mode and she definitely did. It was very nice to see because last year as a sophomore she played a little more tentative and this year she has a lot more aggression. She is just seeing the whole court so much better."
For her part, Welch seemed amused at the student section's naming ability but said the support from her classmates and teammates was huge in her performance.
"It is kind of funny but the student section is awesome and they have come out to support us, which has been great," Welch said. "Everyone was in system tonight and Lea (Nelson) was just setting me a great ball."
Welch was part of a net attack that saw five different players with at least five kills. Vonderhaar (13 kills), Schubert (8 kills), King (5 kills) and Maddy Mayeski (5 kills) were also part of an overwhelming attack at times for the Knights (7-0, 3-0).
And it was not just overpowering finishes as all the players used tips, dumps and strategic hits that ended up where there were no Central defenders. Nelson finished with 38 assists.
"My teammates told me where to hit and we communicated really well as to how to get the ball down," Welch said of effort at the net.
For good measure, Welch also chipped in 10 digs along with Nelson, who finished with 10 digs. Vonderhaar led the effort with 24 digs. It helped keep Central's attack mostly in check. The Blue Devils' Raina Smith finished with 15 kills but after the first game, Central had a hard time getting back into any kind of offensive rhythm.
Assumption was partly responsible for that with tough serving that took the hosts out of their game. Emma VanSeveren led the way with five aces followed by Schubert and Vonderhaar who also each had three aces.
"Our focus of the match was to set the tempo and be mentally tough against them in the beginning and we did that," Central coach Janelle Hester said. "Credit to Assumption, they started to pass better and they have a couple of girls that just served the heck out of the ball and our defensive specialists got frustrated. And we struggle with confidence when we get down by four or five points. But it's a lesson learned."