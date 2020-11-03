Assumption ends 'the curse,' advances to 3A semifinals

"Normally teams don't see Maggie and Claire (Smith) as big threats because we have the Schuberts," Costello said. "They are kind of like our secret weapon."

Emma Schubert had 13 kills and 11 digs. A.J. Schubert recorded 11 of her 20 kills in the final two sets.

"We weren't incorporating our middles as much early," Costello said, "but when we get them involved, it makes the game a lot more fun and aggressive."

That and a scrappy back row carried Assumption to the finish line.

Scherler's team had 88 digs, including five players with at least 10.

Assumption found ways to score out of system.

"We knew we were going to see some harder-driven serves and teams are going to focus on taking us out of system," Scherler said. "We talked and worked a lot on, how can we better that ball and make something out of potentially nothing. Those are difference-makers."

Assumption had 16-11 and 18-14 leads in the fourth set. Unity (23-6) rallied to tie it at 19, but Assumption closed strong.

Smith had a kill out of the middle, Emma Schubert registered two kills and A.J. Schubert finished it with a smash down the line.