Assumption ends 'the curse,' advances to 3A semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Bre Scherler checked her phone immediately after Tuesday morning’s state quarterfinal volleyball match and had a succinct text message from former player Kylie Welch.
“The curse is broken,” Welch wrote.
After heartbreak the past two seasons and three times in the last four years, Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption marched into the semifinals with a 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22 triumph over fifth-ranked Unity Christian at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
It was the first time Assumption advanced past the first round of the state tournament in Scherler’s seven years directing the program. Welch, now playing at Des Moines Area Community College, was a starter the past two seasons on teams that dropped five-setters to Osage and Union Community.
“In past years, we had a little spell on us,” sophomore A.J. Schubert said after a match-high 20 kills and 28 digs. “When that (last) ball hit the ground, we were sprinting on the court and the adrenaline was pumping. This is a huge, huge win for us.”
Assumption (23-2) meets top-ranked Osage in a semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Knights are vying to reach their first state title match in program history.
"Sometimes when you go through that heartbreak, it fuels your passion to play a little bit harder," Scherler said. "These kids have been so determined and there have been bigger things to internally motivate themselves to reach a new level."
Unity, with eight girls between 5-foot-10 and 6-1, came in as the top-ranked blocking team in 3A — 190 more than Assumption had registered this season.
Assumption, propelled by a half-dozen blocks from freshman Maggie Johnson, out-blocked Unity 15-8.
Johnson admitted the environment was overwhelming. It took her a couple sets to get into the flow of the match.
“Very nerve-racking,” she said. "It is insane how big it is here."
But after Unity made a concerted effort with its block to limit AJ and Emma Schubert on the outside, Assumption needed another offensive option.
Johnson emerged.
“I looked at our middles after the second set and said, ‘The main goal is to block first and hit second,’” Scherler said. “I need you to step up and start drawing in those blockers so we can get a one-on-one opportunity with our pins.”
Johnson didn't have a kill in the first set. She had 10 in the final three sets.
“Our passing efficiency was very good so it gave us room to set the middles more,” Johnson said.
Setter Annabelle Costello distributed 45 assists. After only nine kills and eight attack miscues in the second set, Assumption had 34 kills versus 10 errors in the last two sets.
"Normally teams don't see Maggie and Claire (Smith) as big threats because we have the Schuberts," Costello said. "They are kind of like our secret weapon."
Emma Schubert had 13 kills and 11 digs. A.J. Schubert recorded 11 of her 20 kills in the final two sets.
"We weren't incorporating our middles as much early," Costello said, "but when we get them involved, it makes the game a lot more fun and aggressive."
That and a scrappy back row carried Assumption to the finish line.
Scherler's team had 88 digs, including five players with at least 10.
Assumption found ways to score out of system.
"We knew we were going to see some harder-driven serves and teams are going to focus on taking us out of system," Scherler said. "We talked and worked a lot on, how can we better that ball and make something out of potentially nothing. Those are difference-makers."
Assumption had 16-11 and 18-14 leads in the fourth set. Unity (23-6) rallied to tie it at 19, but Assumption closed strong.
Smith had a kill out of the middle, Emma Schubert registered two kills and A.J. Schubert finished it with a smash down the line.
"We knew it wasn't going to be a cakewalk," A.J. said. "They are a phenomenal blocking team, and we expected nothing more than to be blocked. We finally ended up working to get around their blocks."
The Knights attempt to take another step forward Wednesday against an Osage team which returns all seven starters from last year's semifinal squad and has eight wins over state tournament squads this season.
"It is going to be a blow for blow, swing for swing type of atmosphere," Scherler said. "Our defense needs to frustrate their hitters.
"We were very scrappy today. I'm hoping now that we got past this round, it translates into a lot more confidence tomorrow."
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-001
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-002
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-003
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-004
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-005
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-006
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-007
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-008
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-009
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-010
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-011
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-012
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-013
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-014
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-015
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-016
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-017
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-018
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-019
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-020
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-021
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-022
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-023
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-024
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-025
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-026
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-027
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-028
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!