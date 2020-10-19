Assumption opens postseason with romp

The main breakdown against the Tigers (3-22) was A.J. Schubert (11 kills), Emma Schubert (8), Johnson (7), Smith (4) and Strajack (3). Because of Costello’s timing and touch, Assumption hitters had six hitting errors for the entire match.

“I just like to spread the court and they all are really great hitters,” Costello said of the weapons in her arsenal. “I have played with all of them since I was really little so I just feel really comfortable with everyone.”

Costello also knows when to catch the defense off-guard as she flipped three shots right into the middle of six Tigers.

“When the defense is cheating a little bit on their side of the base (of their block), I look for that move,” Costello said of the dump kills. “Being a setter, I don’t get a lot of kills, so it fires me up a bit.”

Costello even had four "bump" sets that resulted in two kills for A.J. Schubert, one for Rolf and one for Johnson.

“I have been a setter even growing up, so it is something that I am just used to,” she said with a laugh about getting an assist that way.