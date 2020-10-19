Assumption opens postseason with romp

Davenport Assumption’s Annabelle Costello is not one of the high-flying volleyball hitters that the Knights showcase in their offensive attack.
But Costello is the reason Assumption has that high-flying attack.
The two-year, starting setter has run Assumption’s offense with a steady hand and savvy decision making, and all of that was on display on Monday night against Tipton in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.
Costello distributed assists to seven different hitters, making just one error, to finish with 31 assists. The senior also had two aces and contributed three dump kills as Assumption defeated Tipton, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8. The Knights (20-2) advance to host Maquoketa (14-14) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
It’s easy to see what Costello means to her team. She is the quarterback.
“It has been fun having Annabelle on our team. She is very a quiet leader but when she has to be more vocal, she definitely steps it up,” Knights coach Bre Scherler said. “The girls have learned to respect that and she’s just very confident in what she does and she runs our offense very eloquently and I love that. She is just a very level-headed player.”
It can be tough deciding who to go to when Assumption’s offense has hitters like A.J. and Emma Schubert along with Maggie Johnson, Claire Smith, Carly Rolf, Anna Strajack and Anna Quijas.
The main breakdown against the Tigers (3-22) was A.J. Schubert (11 kills), Emma Schubert (8), Johnson (7), Smith (4) and Strajack (3). Because of Costello’s timing and touch, Assumption hitters had six hitting errors for the entire match.
“I just like to spread the court and they all are really great hitters,” Costello said of the weapons in her arsenal. “I have played with all of them since I was really little so I just feel really comfortable with everyone.”
Costello also knows when to catch the defense off-guard as she flipped three shots right into the middle of six Tigers.
“When the defense is cheating a little bit on their side of the base (of their block), I look for that move,” Costello said of the dump kills. “Being a setter, I don’t get a lot of kills, so it fires me up a bit.”
Costello even had four "bump" sets that resulted in two kills for A.J. Schubert, one for Rolf and one for Johnson.
“I have been a setter even growing up, so it is something that I am just used to,” she said with a laugh about getting an assist that way.
After reaching the state tournament last season, Costello said the team’s goal is to try and bring home a state championship. Assumption was ranked No. 4 in Class 3A in the final regular season poll on Monday.
The Knights are also getting past missing out on a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship after falling a few points short in an epic five-set loss to Pleasant Valley last week.
“It was a tough end to the MAC (race) but it was great match by both teams,” Costello said. “We are going to see matches like that going forward.”
Bri Gartner had eight digs while Anna Quijas and A.J. Schubert each had six digs. Smith and Emma Schubert joined Costello with two aces each. Johnson contributed two blocks for the winners.
The Tigers were led by senior hitter Kelley Leiser, who had three kills, all in the first set. Leiser also contributed five digs. Liz Bierman had five assists and six digs for Tipton. Carly Langenburg (four digs) and Grace Hodges (three digs) also made contributions on defense for the visitors.
Tipton coach Amy Calonder said her team was up against things this season with only one returning player with experience and no time to prepare a varsity team full of underclassmen because of pandemic restrictions.
“We have really good underclassmen but they don’t have a lot of experience and then you lose all the summer to get ready,” Calonder said. “Our conference is not easy at all, so there were a lot of challenges. I feel good about where we will be in a couple of years but you just need that experience.”
