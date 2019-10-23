The pressure of the postseason can sometimes intimidate freshman.
A.J. Schubert thrived on it Wednesday night.
The Assumption freshman had 11 kills, 14 digs and two aces to help lead the top-ranked Knights to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 win over Camanche in a Class 3A regional opener at Assumption High School.
"I got a lot more comfortable throughout the season, and this first postseason game, this is pretty crazy," said Schubert, who leads the team in kills this season. "This is going to keep encouraging us to keep it free. Let's keep it free and keep pushing to go to state."
Assumption (30-5) hosts Benton Community next Tuesday.
After losing eight seniors from last year's state qualifying team, the Knights have had plenty of players step up all season. But with several players now getting their first postseason experience, Wednesday's result bodes well moving forward.
"It's nice to see we have a lot of newcomers to the postseason," Assumption head coach Bre Scherler said. "We had a lot of these kids on our roster last year as practice players, and they could travel and kind of get into the environment but they've never really played in this. It's nice to see them get right in there."
The Knights fell behind 5-3 early in the first set but rattled off seven straight points to take a 10-5 lead and eventual first set win.
A five-point run allowed the Knights to build a cushion in the second set, then Assumption pulled out to a 22-10 lead in the third set. Camanche (15-19) went on a four-point rally before Assumption closed out the final set for the win.
"We mentally got out of the game but I'm proud of the girls, in each set, we got back in it, fought hard and didn't give up. We could have easily rolled over and let them win by 10, 15 points, but we fought hard back at the end of the sets," Camanche coach Heather Clark said. "We can finish but now we have to start, we have to go on the runs, we have to keep them from going on the runs, and then we'll be right where we want."
While Schubert showed the bright future for Assumption, senior Kylie Welch represented the old guard well, with a team-high 13 kills and five aces as well as 11 digs.
"After our win (Monday) against North Scott, we were really pushing to get back and really work on state. That's our obvious goal," Welch said. "I think we have a lot of volleyball IQ so we really understand what we need."
The only negative on the night for the Knights was the loss of senior setter Jessica Stratman, who suffered a lower body injury late in the second set. Scherler said her status moving forward was uncertain and that he hopes the time off between matches can help with recovery.
"We'll just play it by ear," Scherler said. "We're hoping, we're going to say a little prayer for her, but she seems in really good spirits. It's nice that we have so much depth on our bench to fill in, but she is one of our senior captains so it's going to be a burden for us."