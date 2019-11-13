CEDAR RAPIDS — Davenport Assumption's volleyball team was one measly point from moving on to a state semifinal.
The top-ranked team in Class 3A had three match points Wednesday morning to finish off Union Community in straight sets.
Union dodged each one, and then rode the right arm of Jasmyn Bush to a stunning five-set triumph, 15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9, in a quarterfinal at the U.S. Cellular Center.
"We had so many chances to put it away," Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "This does sting a lot, knowing the ranking that we've had and all the opportunities that we had today to finish it out.
"It is going to be another bitter pill to swallow."
Assumption lost in five sets at the state tournament for the second straight year. It surrendered a 2-1 lead to Osage last year.
"I kind of feel we're cursed in this first round," Scherler said.
Union scored the last five points of the third set, four on Assumption hitting errors. One, maybe two, of those looked to have been touched by Union blockers.
"It is very tough," Assumption freshman AJ Schubert said. "I saw it myself. We all saw it, but sometimes calls don't go your way.
"Union really woke up."
It was Union's second consecutive five-set win. Coach Brian Jesse's team overcame a 7-2 deficit in the fifth of its regional final victory over Dike-New Hartford.
This time, Bush stole the show.
The senior finished with a match-high 26 kills, including eight of Union's final 10 points in the fourth.
"That's probably the best stretch I've had the entire season," Bush said. "It was great, and it was great to have it happen here."
Assumption (32-6) could not solve the 5-foot-8 middle. She had three more kills in the deciding fifth set.
"Once she started putting her foot on the gas, she was just fearless," Scherler said.
Assumption led 4-3 in the fifth, but Union countered with five straight points. Scherler's team never got closer than two points the rest of the way.
Lexi Nolan finished it with an ace on match point.
Assumption had hitting efficiencies of .433 and .312 in the first two sets. It hit .184, .237 and .200 in the final three.
"When we don't think about what we're doing and let loose, like the first two sets, it works a lot better for us," Assumption setter Annabelle Costello said. "When we get in our head, we need to push through those points.
"We let them take it away from us."
AJ Schubert ignited Assumption with 20 kills and eight digs. Kylie Welch had 13 kills and 17 digs while Emma Schubert finished with a dozen kills and 15 digs.
Costello had a career-high 52 assists. Lauren Loken recorded seven kills and four solo blocks.
"I had faith in every single one of my hitters," Costello said. "I knew any one of them could get the job done."
Assumption, runner-up to Pleasant Valley in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season, has a strong nucleus returning. Welch was the only senior to see the court Wednesday.
"Assumption volleyball is going in the right direction," Welch said. "These girls are great players and they're going to take over next year and hopefully go far."
They'll have plenty of motivation.
"Our (returning) girls will remember this and have a bitter taste in their mouths," Scherler said. "Hopefully, we can get back here and get past that first round."