Assumption's depth on display in sweep of Muscatine volleyball

Nearly every player wearing a Davenport Assumption uniform got onto the court during the Knights’ sweep of visiting Muscatine on Tuesday night.

“Everyone who came in the game got it done tonight, which was good,” said setter Ellie Schubert, who distributed the volleyball to many different hitters and finished with 32 assists.

The fifth-ranked Knights rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of the Muskies, and head coach Frank Flanagan began bringing in his reserves midway through the second set.

"Our gym atmosphere is really good in practice. It’s really competitive,” Flanagan said. “All 22 girls should feel like night after this that they have to stay prepared. They should always be ready. You never know what could happen at the state tournament or the regional tournament. If someone goes down or isn’t passing well, we need to make sure the next person is ready to play.”

A.J. Schubert, one of the top hitters in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, led Assumption with nine kills on Tuesday night, but the Knights had a balanced offensive attack. Middle hitter Ava Harris-Shepard added eight kills and three blocks.

“We want to be a really balanced offensive team. We want to be really tough to scout and play against,” Flanagan said. “We don’t want other blocking teams to be able to cheat a certain way against us or stack up on A.J. Schubert. So us involving our middles as much as we can, even if we don’t get kills out of it but showing the other team that we’re going to run our middle, it forces them to have to stick on them a little bit longer.”

Maggie Johnson had seven kills for the Knights (9-3, 3-0 MAC), and Dru Dorsey had six. Freshman middle hitter Ellah Derrer tallied five kills and two blocks.

“They were very well balanced,” Muscatine head coach Bailey Lukavsky said. “We knew Schubert was going to be the one we wanted to stop, but they also have hitters who stepped up. Their middles were running some quick plays to get them some holes, and our middles were working to catch up and put up blocks.”

Hannah Jansen had five kills to lead the Muskies (5-4, 0-3 MAC), and Marissa Swift had four.

Harris-Shepard opened Tuesday’s match with a kill. She spiked a hard shot that the Muskies dug up, but then after another strong swing, the Knights scored the first point of the night.

"It gave us good energy and good vibes,” Harris-Shepard said. It got things started.”

A long serving run by A.J. Schubert that included a pair of aces pushed Assumption’s lead to 10-3 in the opening set, and the Knights rolled from there.

“The first game especially, we weren’t really ready,” Lukavsky said. “They shocked us.”

Annika Kotula, one of several players to come off the Assumption bench in the second set, had three of her four kills in the game to help the Knights seal the victory after Muscatine got as close as 20-15.

Assumption freshman Kathryn Snyder made her first varsity appearance in the third set, and she spiked down a kill to give the Knights a 19-10 lead. The accomplishment was noticed by her teammates, who congratulated her following the point.

“We have a great group,” Flanagan said. “There’s no drama on the team. Everyone works really hard. The goal is to peak at the right time, and our only focus is to win the last match of the year. Any steps toward that is a good night.”