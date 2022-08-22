Back on the sidelines, Degelman excited to guide Rockridge volleyball

EDGINGTON — After three seasons away, Amy Degelman is making her return to the area volleyball coaching ranks.

The former Aledo and Mercer County assistant will begin her second stint as a head coach with one of the area's top programs as she takes the reins at Rockridge, a team coming off a 24-6-3 finish last fall.

Taking on a head coaching role for the first time since a one-year stint as Mercer County coach in 2012, Degelman is excited for the opportunity.

"I'm inheriting a good group of girls from Coach (Candy) Lopez," Degelman said. "They've got great experience and good volleyball knowledge, and they really seem to be motivated. They haven't lost a beat between the end of last year and the start of this season.

"Right now, we're trying to find who meshes together between our juniors and seniors. Everyone's been working hard to see what works the best."

Degelman inherits a program that won the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship during the COVID-19 altered 2020-21 campaign, then went 10-2 to finish second in the league last fall, finishing one game behind Sherrard.

Although several key pieces of those Rocket teams have graduated, the cupboard is far from bare.

Among the returners who saw significant playing time last year are senior outside hitter Laina Nelson and junior outside blocker Chloe Strachan. Degelman also cited senior setter Hannah Rusk and senior libero Kierra Ruff as potential key contributors this season.

"My sophomore coach, Liane Freyermuth, does a great job working with the girls at that level," Degelman said. "They came in well-prepared, so we used our contact days to implement what we want to use this year."

Degelman feels all of the work the Rockets put in over this past summer has helped her to work on match planning over the past two weeks of practices. Rockridge opens its season Tuesday at Peru St. Bede, then takes on United Township in its home opener on Thursday.

"The girls worked hard all summer," she said, "and that's helped me to use the first two weeks to fine-tune all kinds of different game-type situations."

A 1996 Aledo High School graduate, Degelman served two stints as an assistant at her alma mater and then with Mercer County following the 2009 Aledo-Westmer consolidation, from 2007-11 and again in 2017-18.

In addition to teaching at Andalusia Elementary School, Degelman's first Rockridge-related coaching assignment came last spring when she served as an assist to Jacqy Peterson with the Rockets' girls' track and field squad.

With veterans Nelson and Strachan and starting lineup newcomers Ruff and Rusk augmented by such younger players as junior setter Kendra Lewis and sophomore middle blocker Ellis Hughes, Degelman believes her first Rockridge squad can once again be in the hunt for a TRAC West title.

"With girls basketball and softball, a lot of these girls play two to three sports, and they know what's needed to be successful," she said. "With the athletic culture here at Rockridge, this group of girls is not going to give up and fight to the last point."