Baez helps Wildcats end 24-match losing streak

Chloe Baez might be the shortest middle hitter in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Davenport North High School junior stands at 5 feet, 8 inches.

What Baez lacks in height she offsets with an explosive vertical leap.

Baez erupted for a career-high 17 kills as North's volleyball team ended a 24-match losing streak Tuesday night with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 triumph over city rival Davenport West at West High School.

“There are a lot of bigger middles, 6-1 and 6-2, so being able to jump plays a very key role in how I can do,” Baez said.

After just two kills in the opening set, Baez became more involved as the match progressed. She compiled five kills in the second set, four more in the third and a half-dozen in the closing set.

West never could get its block set in time to slow Baez. North setters Kamryn Becker and Hope Clark, who teamed for 39 assists, recognized the opening and exploited it.

“She stole the show a little bit,” West coach Christina Groesch said.

Baez said her athleticism comes naturally.

"Once I did realize I can jump pretty high, I did start working on it more," she said.

The difference between the two rebuilding programs was very minimal. There were 34 ties in the match, including 12 in the opening set.

North (1-1, 1-1 MAC) was better in the closing stages of the final three sets.

The Wildcats tallied the last six points of the second set to square the match. They finished the third set on a 9-3 surge. They rallied from a 22-20 hole with five consecutive points to seal the victory.

It was the first win for North under coach Melissa Kurth and the program’s first since beating Davenport Central in a regional match in 2020. The Wildcats also snapped a 16-match conference losing streak.

“We’ve just been working on believing in ourselves and believing in our teammates,” Kurth said. “It sounds cliché, but just the process of getting better and not focusing on the outcome. They have to trust our training and trust what we’re doing in practice.

“Our serving came up huge tonight, and our ability to set Chloe is what turned the corner for us. It really alleviated pressure off our outsides like Addison (Miller) and Molly (Kemp).”

The Wildcats finished with a dozen aces in the match, including four from Clark.

North’s motto this season is “Brick by Brick.”

The Wildcats have been stuck toward the bottom of the MAC in recent seasons, but there is reason for optimism.

Kemp, a freshman outside, delivered 14 kills. Zelly Muhammad, the team’s sophomore libero, had 14 digs and two service aces.

Miller, who pounded 11 kills, and Baez are juniors as well.

“It is a really fun group,” Kemp said. “I’m the youngest one here, but they’re all welcoming and we just connect so well.”

West had some flashes of brilliance.

Halee Clare registered a dozen kills and Faith Rettler dished out 20 assists. Clare and Sydney Westerhof teamed for eight blocks.

The Falcons just couldn't get over the threshold late in sets.

“We had high expectations for this match and it didn’t turn out how we wanted,” Groesch said, “but we’re going to keep rising and stick to the fundamentals. This is a very positive group of girls, who work hard and want to win.

“We just need a little more execution and discipline.”