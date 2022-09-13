Baker watches former players, now MAC coaches square off

Legendary Davenport North High School volleyball coach Amy Baker looked across the court before the Wildcats took on Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night and she saw family.

Maybe not by blood, but certainly by the bond that forever holds a coach and her former players together.

Baker was there to watch Spartans head coach Amber Hall and top assistant April Rauch take on other Baker disciples Melissa Kurth and Kaela Moeller, who are North’s head coach and top assistant.

All four played for Baker at one point, coming together for the first time in this unique situation.

“I feel like a proud parent sitting here watching them,” Baker said before the match that Pleasant Valley ultimately won 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action. “It’s a lot of fun watching them and just really proud of all their accomplishments. So now I have one on top of the heap at PV and Melissa Kurth has come in and is changing (North) again. It’s wonderful to see.”

Baker said the entire group chatted and took pictures before the match. Baker even wore a special T-shirt that was made to show her loyalty to both teams with a volleyball in the background with both school’s logos facing off with a heart in the middle.

“This is really special and (each) coach brings their own special talents to what they are doing,” Baker said.

While the longtime coach sang the praises of her former players, the group said Baker made an impact on them that reached far beyond the volleyball court.

“A great volleyball coach but it was all those other skills, like working hard, being a good teammate, being accountable for yourself and other people and things like that really made a difference,” Rauch said. “She always had commitment to service and community and giving back.”

Moeller suffered serious knee injuries during her playing days, which limited her chances on the court but left her on the bench next to the best possible role models.

“I was between (Baker) and (former coach Allison Newman) and they were my coaches in high school and learned a lot from them and just fell in love with the game from the sideline,” Moeller said. “But it was the spark that kind of made me a mini-coach for my teammates. But as I have progressed, I understand all the great things coach Baker has taught me.”

Kurth, who played on the state runner-up team in 1993, said her and Moeller understand the high benchmark Baker set with her success. She said they come into the gym every day and see the 10 state tournament appearance banners to go along with the two state championship banners.

“She has been a sounding board for me all season and since I came here, she has kind of been a shoulder to lean on,” Kurth said. “But seeing her, it brings back so many great memories and all the things that went on in the gym.”

Kurth added her and Moeller are trying to give their players what Baker gave them.

“Instilling discipline in our players, I think some of that, before we came in, had fallen away," Kurth said. "It’s been a challenge to get that back and keeping that culture in the gym.

"The players are getting there and it’s not exactly where we want it to be yet, but there is talent there and we just have to keep working at it.”

Hall was the first in the Baker coaching tree to bring home a state championship last fall. Baker said she was not at the match as she spends time in Arizona but said she did get to watch the match — and later reward Hall.

“I took her to lunch to celebrate when I saw her again,” Baker said with a smile.

“It’s just a lot of great memories,” Hall said of these experiences. “When I was in college (playing at St. Ambrose), I was coaching and learning from coach Baker. She gave all of us that ‘never give up’ mentality, no matter what the odds are and if they are stacked against you, do what you can to help others around you.”

Now with the passage of time, Baker’s former players have their own daughters and nieces starting to play in the high school system, including at Davenport North.

“It will always feel like a family,” Baker said.

As for the match, the Spartans (15-3 overall, 4-0 MAC) jumped out to decent leads in all three sets, although the Wildcats (2-6, 2-2) showed some of the fight Kurth was talking about in the middle set.

North was down 19-4 before pulling within 23-18 in the second set. Freshman Molly Kemp and Jazmine Sullivan each had several aces to get the home team back in the match.

Ultimately, some key blocks at the net from PV’s Chloe Cline and Isabelle Kremer helped close out the second set. Kremer had seven kills and three blocks for the winners. Emily Goodpaster added seven kills and 11 digs while Molly Albrecht had five aces and 13 digs. Siena Roethler had 26 assists for the Spartans.

Kemp led North with five aces, seven digs and three kills. Chloe Baez had four kills and two blocks for the Wildcats.