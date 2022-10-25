Balanced attack, dominant defense leads Rock Island to regional final

GENESEO – The Rocks couldn’t have scripted it much better.

Rock Island High School's volleyball team swept Sterling 25-10, 25-11 in the Class 3A Geneseo Regional semifinals Tuesday at Geneseo High School. Rocky will face LaSalle-Peru in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday at Geneseo.

Senior outside hitter Kayla Rice paced the Rocks with 10 kills, but five others – including Quinci Bumgarner (6), Lily DeRudder (5) and Addie Bomelyn (4) – aided the offensive attack. Alaina Esposito had five aces, four of which came in a row. Alexia Clark and Autumn Stone each had two blocks and Mari Churchill had 17 assists.

Simply put, it was a total team effort.

“I loved it because you didn’t see one or two players doing everything,” Rice said. “Everyone was engaged, like it was the setters, passers, hitters – everybody. When we were in the locker room (after the match), we were saying how well everyone else did. Even the bench was loud. It was good to see everybody involved.”

Rocky dominated because of its energy. The Rocks were flying around the court, communicating defensively and cheering on each other. There was never a lack of effort and the team simply looked locked in.

“The energy was definitely contagious,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “It gave me a lot of confidence on the sideline. I was confident before the match, but just seeing how dialed in and energetic they were, whether we scored the point or not, just eases your mind a little bit. It was clear we were showing up tonight.”

Not only did Rocky show up, but it put together one of its best performances of the season. Sterling scored just 21 total points in its third loss to Rock Island this season.

“We’ve just been talking a lot about effort because you’d be surprised how many balls you’re actually going to get to if you just go for it,” Gray said. “Overall, solid performance in all aspects of the game tonight.”

Rocky jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first set behind a pair of kills from both Rice and Bumgarner, but with the Rocks ahead 21-10, Sterling never got another chance to set up its offense.

Esposito stepped to the service line and connected with four straight aces to end the first set. Two of the aces bounced off a Golden Warrior defender and landed in the crowd.

“Well, Alaina got the first one, then the second, then the third – and we were all just cheering,” Rice said. “Once she got her fourth one and ended the game, I went up to her and jokingly said ‘Yeah, but can you get five?’ I knew she could if she wanted to but the game was over.”

The momentum carried over into a second set in which the Rocks never trailed. Bomelyn, Bumgarner and Rice each had stretches where they had two kills in a row to set the tone of the set.

“One of our setters said it perfectly, and she said that ‘It was so easy to set tonight because all of our hitters were on,’” Gray said. “But not only that, but they’re giving confidence to our setters and you can tell how much better they play when they can rely on their hitters behind them.

Rocky will face LaSalle-Peru (23-11) in the regional final Thursday. The Rocks won their first regional title since 2013 last season, but now are a win away from back-to-back titles.

“I think if we come in with the same energy, we can get the game Thursday,” Rice said. “Obviously, we are going to watch both teams and scout so we know what we need to do, but we know we need to have everyone involved and bring the same energy Thursday.”