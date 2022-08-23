Balanced attack serves Moline first win of season over Orion

ORION — It’s a new-look Maroons squad.

The Moline High School volleyball team traveled to Orion and swept the Chargers, 25-14, 25-20 with an offense that was anything but predictable.

The Maroons had a trio of players with four or more kills, a far cry from last year’s squad headed by Ella Ramsay, and displayed the revamped offense at a high level Tuesday night.

Orion closed an early gap to 9-8 in the first set, but Moline responded with a 5-0 run with two aces and a Caylee Brandes block. Then, the Maroons ended the set on a 7-1 run with a block and kill by Maddie Determan, who finished tied with a team-high six kills, before Sam Veto closed it out at 25-14.

“We have been working on fast offense and even faster rallies this offseason and they definitely did that tonight outside of those first five or so points there,” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “I think nerves were getting to them early, but they came in with the intention and purpose tonight to want to beat Orion and it showed.”

Moline’s fast-paced offense forced Orion to run out of system. The Maroons seemed to be in control offensively, while the Chargers were more focused on keeping the ball off of the ground. That forced Orion into hitting errors, which piled up at the end of the first set.

“We fed off their errors there because when that happens, you have to take advantage of it,” Veto said. “We started putting the ball away and our bench was being pretty loud for us which was awesome to have that energy. Taking their mistakes and using it was our big push tonight.”

But in the second set, Orion didn’t make as many mistakes. Junior outside hitter Rachel Bowers got a few open looks outside, including on that tied the second set at 16-16.

“I think the nerves were set aside in the second set,” Orion coach Sydney Adams said. “We didn’t know what to expect from Moline and this is our first game of the season. It took getting into that routine, which we did in the second set, to finally be able to put in some work.”

Bowers ended the game with a team-high four kills and two aces.

“(Bowers) works hard every day at practice and she always wants to get better,” Orion coach Sydney Adams said. “It helps that she plays club all year around so she is getting those touches, but it’s her attitude that makes her special.”

However, Moline responded with big blocks at the net by Brandes and sophomore Bella Skeffington that swung the momentum back in the Maroons’ favor. The duo combined for seven blocks and the Maroons recorded 11 for the game.

“Their blocks are insane,” Veto said. “Getting them up there is game over.

“I would be scared if I was going against them. They are really strong.”

It’s a duo that Laxton said has been impressive at practice. Both are at least 6-foot and will be major pieces for the Maroons at the net this season.

“It’s super nice to have them, but what’s even better is that they are kids who want to get into the gym and be trained to get better. You can’t teach that. And on top of that, you know they can get the job done when they go in there. It’s a great feeling to have. We can trust them to do their jobs.”

Yet with Moline up 24-20, Orion put up a good fight. The final rally lasted about 40 seconds and included two diving stops from each club.

Veto closed out the second set as well with a kill right at the net that caught the Chargers off guard. She finished with six kills and two blocks.

“We have been working on feeding (Veto) more,” Laxton said. “She finds spots to score. She finds ways to get available. She is always bringing it and I knew she was going to that, and she will continue to do it as the season goes.”

Ayla Jenkins also played a lot of setter as the team rotated new lineups. The junior set up her hitters well and ended with a team-high nine assists.

“Our passing was really on tonight and our setters were doing a nice job,” Veto said. “We had a switch in the game and Ayla did amazing. We warmed up to her and it was awesome. Big props to her. She did great. It was a main factor in our offense tonight for sure.”

It wasn’t the way Orion wanted to start the season, but Adams was pleased with how her team battled in the second set.

“We are excited for this season and we always like starting with Moline because it gives us a chance to figure out what we need to work on,” Adams said. “Our girls don’t like losing to a Big 6 team and it showed during that last rally.”

For Moline, Tuesday was important. The Maroons dropped their season-opening match to Newark on Monday and wanted to bounce back with a victory on the road.

“We came in with a chip on our shoulder,” Veto said. “Coming in here and trying to own this gym was a big part of the win tonight. We ended it in two sets which is awesome, but I think we were all upset from last night. Using that as motivation for tonight was important.”